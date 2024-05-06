American Brew Crafts on Growth Spree Acquires 3rd Brewery in Odisha to fuel Eastern India Expansion

Hyderabad, 6th May 2024 – American Brew Crafts Pvt Ltd (ABCL), a leading brewing company renowned for its exceptional brews, announced its recent acquisition of Denzong Brewery located in Odisha, India. ABCL intends to invest upwards of Rs. 80 Crore for the acquisition and renovation of the brewery. The brewery can produce 2 Lakh cases of beer per month. This will augment the owned capacity installation for American Brew Crafts Pvt Ltd the brewers of award-winning Flying Monkey, Blockbuster, and Karjura range of beer to 8 Lakh Cases per month. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for ABCL. It facilitates the expansion of its footprint in East & Northeast India, further solidifying its commitment to delivering high-quality craft beers to beer connoisseurs nationwide.

The acquisition seamlessly aligns with ABCL’s vision of growth and innovation, propelling the company forward in the dynamic craft beer industry. ABCL ensures quality and consistency by producing beer in small batches. Each batch undergoes meticulous research and is crafted using carefully selected premium malts and hops to ensure a remarkable flavor profile. With this acquisition, ABCL will now operate three state-of-the-art breweries equipped with the latest German Technology located in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha to provide the best brews and maintain a consistent and regular supply across the geographies of operation.

Sri Nagendra Tayi, Director and Chief Executive Officer of American Brew Crafts Pvt Ltd, said “We are thrilled to strengthen our presence with the addition of Denzong Brewery into the American Brew Crafts family. The acquisition will help us expand our production capacity and cater to the increasing consumer demand across the region. This will also play a critical role in expanding our reach in the East and Northeastern parts of the Country. We are driven by the commitment to promote the beer culture in India and provide more variety to beer lovers. We have an experienced team of brew masters who carefully prepare and monitor the brews ensuring consistency of taste and flavours batch after batch so that beer connoisseurs enjoy our brews and have a great time.”. What also stands out is our innovative and eye-catching packaging which has garnered rave reviews from the customers and consumers.