VST ZETOR Unveils range of Tractors

Bangalore, 6th May 2024: VST ZETOR Private Ltd., the joint venture between VST Tillers Tractors Ltd and HTC Investments a.s (Owner of the “ZETOR” brand), announced the launch of three best-in-class higher HP tractors in the country today. Mr. Antony Cherukara, Managing Director, VST Zetor, and Mr. Filip Soka, Vice Chairman, VST Zetor, jointly announced the launch in Bengaluru. The three new tractors launched in the range of 41 to 50 HP are VST ZETOR 4211, VST ZETOR 4511, and VST ZETOR 5011. These products are jointly developed by VST & ZETOR after rigorous testing and technological integration post taking valuable inputs from the farming community in India.

VST Zetor tractors developed at the VST Zetor plant in India, features an indigenously made powerful, best-in-class DI Engine, fully constant mesh transmission with helical gears, and VZmatic hydraulics. Its wider Platform, dual diaphragm clutch, optimum turning Radius, adjustable premium seat, dual-acting power steering and aerodynamic styling ensure ease of operation with desired comfort.

VST ZETOR tractors are best suited for a wide range of applications starting from land preparation to post-harvest operations. It is highly compatible with all heavy-duty non-agriculture tasks along with all primary, secondary tillage, and haulage applications of Agriculture.

Mr. Antony Cherukara, MD VST Zetor, said “The launch of these tractors is a significant milestone as with these models we are entering into the 60% of the tractor industry of India, i.e. the higher HP segment. These tractors will help to strengthen our brand and build a much stronger tractor portfolio to cater to a wide range of farming applications and geographical market needs. VST Zetor has launched these tractors after thorough research and understanding of the requirements of the Indian farming community. These tractors are engineering marvels developed with the FAST FRUGAL and FUTURE READY approach of VST with TRUSTED, TIMELESS & TOUGH Identity of ZETOR, to offer technological efficiency for better earnings to the farmer. Going with its vision statement to emerge as the best solution provider for farm mechanization VST Zetor will introduce many more products in the Indian and International markets soon”. Mr. Filip Soka, Vice Chairman of VST ZETOR, highlighted ZETOR’s 60-year legacy in India, renowned for its durability, reliability, and versatility. “Today, we fulfill the long-awaited desire to see ZETOR tractors in action on Indian soil. Our launch unveils three models tailored to meet the diverse needs of Indian farmers. Leveraging VST’s expertise in 4WD compact tractors, well-received in Europe, this collaboration promises to raise agricultural standards in India”. “With a global presence in 130+ countries, our partnership with VST aims to strengthen our footprint in India, the world’s largest tractor market. Together, we empower Indian farmers with machinery embodying trust, timelessness, and toughness”.

Some of the Key features of the VST Zetor Tractors are –

 VZ Series Powerful Engines with Unit Cylinder Wet Liner Technology (UC-WLT)

 Helical Constant Mesh Gearbox with Forced Lubrication System

 Heavy Duty Rear Axle & Cold Forged Differential Gear

 Heavy Duty Hydraulics with Auto Depth & Draft Control (ADDC) and VZ-Matic

 Side Gear Shift, Under Hood Muffler, Heavy Duty Fenders

 Heavy-duty Box type Front Axle for application versatility.

 Spacious Wider Platform with Adjustable Deluxe Seat

Taking operational comfort to the next level These Tractors have Integrated Car-like Headlamps, Compact packaging with under hood Muffler, a Stylish SMC Bonnet, a Stylish Dashboard with a Digital Cluster, a Heat Deflector, a Stylish & fully Covered Fenders, a Side Shift lever, and GSPTO.