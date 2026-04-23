Anytime Fitness Expands in Gurgaon with Vision to Transform India’s Gym Culture

Gurgaon, Apr 23: Strengthening its growth momentum in North India, Anytime Fitness, India’s fastest-growing fitness franchise and part of the world’s largest gym chain, has unveiled its newest club in Sec-82A, Gurgaon. The launch underscores the brand’s continued commitment to making premium, world-class fitness more accessible across fast-growing urban communities.

The newly launched club is owned and operated by Ruchi Prashar. Her entry into the fitness entrepreneurship space reflects the growing demand for structured, premium fitness solutions in cities like Gurgaon and the increasing awareness around preventive health and active lifestyles.

The Anytime Fitness Gurgaon club features state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, dedicated functional training zones, certified personal trainers, and Anytime Fitness’ signature 24/7 access, offering unmatched convenience and flexibility. Members will also benefit from access to the brand’s global network of clubs and its holistic approach to fitness, which combines personalized coaching, community engagement, and safe workout environments. This launch also features the new design theme, built to deliver a more immersive, modern, and member-first fitness experience.

Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Vikas Jain, Managing Director, Anytime Fitness India, said:

“We are proud to partner with entrepreneurs like Ruchi Prashar, whose entry into the fitness industry reflects how more women are breaking stereotypes and building successful businesses beyond traditional sectors. Their leadership is inspiring stronger, healthier communities through fitness. At Anytime Fitness, we have always believed in supporting passionate entrepreneurs who share our vision for fitness and community wellness. The launch of our Sector 82A Gurgaon club marks another significant milestone in our growth journey in North India, as we continue expanding premium fitness across high-potential markets like Gurgaon.”

Anytime Fitness has built a strong presence across India through its rapidly expanding network, serving a growing community of fitness enthusiasts. Gurgaon remains a strategic focus market for the brand, driven by rising health awareness, rapid urbanisation, and increasing demand for premium fitness experiences.

Since entering India in 2013, Anytime Fitness has grown to 180+ clubs nationwide, redefining fitness with its accessibility, inclusivity, and innovation. Beyond gyms, the brand has fostered community-driven initiatives like FitCraft and Be Fit Fest, bringing together members, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts to celebrate active living.

The new launch aligns with Anytime Fitness India’s vision to strengthen its presence in high-growth markets and contribute to building a healthier, fitter India.