MDI Gurgaon Achieves 100 Percent Placements for 2024–26 Batch; Highest Offer at INR 97.5 Lakh

Gurugram, April 23: Management Development Institute Gurgaon (MDI Gurgaon), one of India’s leading business institutions, announced wrapping up the final placement process for the batch of 2024 to 2026. The business school hit a record of 100% placements for a total of 586 students across its postgraduate programmes. The process included the participation from 157 companies, including 75 first-time recruiters, offering roles across sectors such as consulting, BFSI, FMCG, e-commerce, telecommunications, manufacturing, technology, pharmaceuticals and media.

Dr Arvind Sahay, Director, MDI Gurgaon, said,

“The completion of placements for this batch reflects the sustained engagement between the institute and industry. Recruiters have continued to participate across programmes and roles. The outcomes show the ability of our students to take on responsibilities across functions. The focus remains on building strong academic grounding and clarity in application. We will continue to strengthen this engagement in the years ahead.”

The highest domestic salary offered stood at Rs 97.50 lakh, while the highest international offer stood at Rs 80.20 lakh. The placement process also recorded two international offers. Recruiters offered roles across functions, with students placed in positions aligned with their academic background and area of interest.

Programme level outcomes showed steady participation and compensation across cohorts. The PGDM batch had a total of 302 students participating in the placement process along with a total of 106 companies offering jobs that had the highest salary of Rs 97.5 lac and an average salary of Rs29.45 lac. The PGDM HRM class had a total of 117 students participating with a total of 53 companies offering jobs that had the highest salary of Rs 41.10 lac and an average salary of Rs 24.80 lac. The PGDM IB class had 110, combined with a relentless focus on real-world relevance, produces leaders the market not only wants, but competes for.

Prof.Kirti Sharma (Chairperson- GP Placements & Chairperson PGDM) said, “The class of 2026 has reaffirmed what we have always believed at MDI Gurgaon — that rigorous academic preparation, combined with a relentless focus on real-world relevance, produces leaders the market not only wants, but competes for.

Completing one hundred percent placements a full month ahead of schedule, with average packages rising across every programme and a highest offer of 97.5 LPA nearly doubling last year’s peak, is a milestone that reflects the confidence our recruiter partners place in our students and the extraordinary effort of everyone who made it possible.

What truly excites me is not just the numbers — it is the quality of roles, the diversity of sectors, and the growing recruiter appetite for candidates with capabilities in AI, analytics, and digital strategy. This is a direct reflection of how deliberately we have evolved our curriculum to stay ahead of where the world is heading”..

Prof Rohit Sindhwani, Faculty In-charge GP Placements, MDI Gurgaon, said,

“The placement process was planned and executed with close coordination between the institute and recruiters. The participation this year reflects continued engagement across sectors. Students were able to access a range of roles aligned to their preparation and areas of interest.”

Prof Aarushi Jain, Faculty In-charge GP Placements, MDI Gurgaon, said,

“The placement cycle saw steady participation from both returning and new recruiters. The process was carried out with a focus on alignment between student profiles and role requirements. The outcomes reflect the preparation of the cohort and the interest shown by organisations.”

Recruiters from all over were part of the placement process for students with a total of 56 companies offering jobs that had the highest salary of Rs 63.51 lac and an average salary of Rs 26.32 lac. The BA class had 30 students with 26 companies offering jobs that had the highest salary of Rs 40.25 lac and an average salary of Rs 26.15 lac.