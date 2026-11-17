ARLINGTON, Va., Nov 17 — Apartments.com, a CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) leading online real estate marketplace today announced that Apartments.com®, the leading platform for apartment rentals, is launching its national “Free Rent for a Year Sweepstakes,” giving eight renters the chance to start 2027 with one major expense off their plate: rent. Each winner will receive $60,000 to cover a year of rent. One winner will be selected each week through the end of 2026 for the chance to have their rent covered for an entire year.

The sweepstakes come at a time when affordability remains top of mind for renters. According to Apartments.com research, 79% of renters surveyed say price is among their top considerations when choosing a rental, while 38% cite affordable rent as their primary reason for moving.

“Finding a place you love should be one of the exciting parts of starting your next chapter. However, rent, understandably, is a little less exciting,” said Fred Saint, President of Apartments.com. “At Apartments.com, we’re here to help renters find their right place, and this time we’re taking it one step further by giving eight renters the chance to start 2027 with an entire year of rent covered.”

For eight winners, a year without rent could create room for whatever comes next, whether that’s building savings, paying down debt, pursuing a personal goal or simply having one less major expense to worry about.

Participants can enter the giveaway in two ways:

1. Enter directly. Visit Apartments.com, select “Win Free Rent for a Year,” and complete the entry form for one entry per week.

2. Renters actively searching for their next place can also earn entries when they contact properties they’re interested in through Apartments.com, with up to four qualifying property contacts per week.

One winner will be selected at the end of each week and notified within three business days. No purchase necessary. Eligibility restrictions, entry period, prize details, including limit on total prize amount, and complete terms apply. See Official Rules for details.