NEW YORK, Nov 17 — KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) today announced the completion of the previously announced sale of USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a leader in risk management, employee benefits and retirement consulting, to Aon plc.

The transaction generated approximately $3.3 billion of after-tax proceeds for KKR and is expected to generate approximately $2.0 billion of Adjusted Net Income (“ANI”) or over $2.00 per adjusted share of ANI to be reported in the fourth quarter of 2026. A reconciliation of forecasted ANI and ANI per adjusted share to their corresponding GAAP measures has not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such a reconciliation.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Insurance Advisory Partners LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisors to KKR and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to KKR and USI.