NEW YORK, Nov 17 — Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that it has named Tim Bhatt to the newly created role of Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective December 7th, and that he will join the company’s Executive Leadership Team. Mr. Bhatt, who has served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Moody’s Ratings since 2018, will also continue in that role.

As CIO, Mr. Bhatt will lead Moody’s enterprise technology strategy, AI enablement, and information security, with responsibility for the company’s technology services and operations and cybersecurity teams. He will further modernize how Moody’s operates, bringing together human expertise, trusted data and AI agents to reimagine enterprise workflows and move AI agents from pilots into everyday work. Mr. Bhatt will also continue as Chief Technology Officer of Moody’s Ratings, where he leads technology infrastructure, application development, data management, digital product management, and IT risk.

“Tim is a deeply technical leader who has done an outstanding job modernizing the technology that powers our Ratings business,” said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s Corporation. “He combines a proven track record of AI deployment and technology transformation with firsthand experience leading cyber and information security. I am counting on Tim to bring that same platform approach and technical ambition to the broader enterprise, helping us rethink how work gets done, put trusted data and AI agents into the hands of our people, and create a more connected, productive, and agile organization. He understands that we must move faster while strengthening the security, resilience, and operational discipline that are essential to our company.”

Mr. Bhatt brings nearly three decades of technology leadership experience in financial services. As CTO of Moody’s Ratings, he led a significant modernization of its technology infrastructure and applications, moving to a common cloud-based, AI-enabled platform that supports workflows across the business. His leadership has helped establish a more modern, scalable, and secure technology foundation.

Before joining Moody’s, Mr. Bhatt spent nearly a decade at Ally Financial, where he served as Chief Technology Officer and, previously, as Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Enterprise Architect. Earlier in his career, he held technology leadership roles at Bank of America and at JPMorgan Chase.

Mr. Bhatt holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Lehigh University and a master’s degree in software engineering from Pennsylvania State University – Great Valley Graduate Center.