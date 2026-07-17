President Murmu Highlights Role of Forest Officers in Expanding India’s Green Cover

New Delhi, July 17: President Droupadi Murmu called upon probationers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) to play a proactive role in expanding green cover and strengthening environmental conservation efforts across the country.

Addressing the probationers, the President highlighted the vital role of the Indian Forest Service in protecting forests, preserving biodiversity and promoting sustainable management of natural resources. She encouraged the young officers to contribute towards increasing greenery and supporting ecological balance through dedicated public service.

The President underscored the importance of forests in addressing climate change, conserving wildlife and ensuring environmental sustainability for future generations. She urged the officers to combine scientific knowledge, innovation and community participation to achieve long-term conservation goals.

Officials said the interaction reflected the government’s continued emphasis on environmental protection and sustainable development, with the Indian Forest Service playing a key role in implementing conservation initiatives nationwide.

The President also encouraged the probationers to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and public service as they prepare to take on responsibilities in safeguarding India’s rich natural heritage.

The address reaffirmed the importance of collective efforts to expand green cover and build a more sustainable and environmentally resilient future for the country.