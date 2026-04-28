Askey to Launch World’s First “All-in-One” Through-Window Bridging System in a Strategic Partnership with pureLiFi

Edinburgh, United Kingdom, April 28th 2026. pureLiFi, the global leader in LiFi technology, today announced a landmark partnership with Askey, a leading manufacturer of advanced network communications equipment, to revolutionise the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market. Askey will pioneer the demonstration of a fully integrated “all-in-one” solution that combines a high-performance 5G modem and pureLiFi’s proprietary through-window bridging technology in a streamlined self-installable solution.

Moving at an accelerated pace, Askey and pureLiFi are working to solve the industry’s “last-metre” challenge: delivering gigabit broadband indoors without the need for drilling holes, cabling, or professional installations. This addresses the broadband providers’ need for easy install solutions to slash their waitlists. This system utilises LiFi technology and wireless power to transmit data through windows, effectively bridging the 5G gap for users globally. Broadband subscribers may significantly enhance their service by relocating their Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) outdoors, which can deliver substantial benefits.

Disrupting the FWA Business Model

Unlike existing solutions that require separate accessories, such as pureLiFi’s Bridge XC Flex, this new collaboration integrates the bridging capabilities directly into Askey CPE. This “all-in-one” approach allows Telcos to provide self-installable units that increase network capacity by up to 6x. By eliminating the need for technician “truck rolls,” the solution allows operators to onboard users faster and more affordably while also lowering CO2 emissions.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in wireless infrastructure, combining Askey’s leading Netcom expertise and global reach with pureLiFi’s pioneering innovation. Leadership from both organisations emphasised that this partnership is designed to fundamentally change how high-speed 5G internet is delivered and consumed.

Robert Lin, CEO of Askey, said that “Askey is committed to staying at the cutting edge of connectivity by working with global innovators like pureLiFi. We’ve been working for 5 years to solve the problem of bringing outdoor FWA signals indoors. pureLiFi’s LiFi bridge is the answer. Our combined system will enable carriers to get users connected cost-effectively and quickly while improving the overall 5G experience. By being the first to demonstrate ‘all-in-one’ FWA CPE with an integrated LiFi bridge, we will disrupt the FWA business model.

Ron Schaeffer, CEO of pureLiFi, added: “This partnership builds on pureLiFi’s pioneering position as innovators in the LiFi space and Askey’s excellence in 5G consumer premises equipment. Our proprietary wireless bridging technology is the key to unlocking the full potential of 5G FWA indoors. Together, we are providing a solution that is secure, unjammable, reliable, and incredibly simple for the end-user to install. We are proud to work with Askey to make better broadband connectivity a reality through the 5G spectrum with help from LiFi.”

Improved Access and User Experience

The Askey system is designed to provide reliable, gigabit-class data throughput, ensuring that users in urban, suburban and rural environments can access high-speed broadband regardless of modern building materials that block 5G signals. By integrating the modem and bridge into one unit, Askey is simplifying the user journey and ensuring that high-speed 5G is more accessible than ever before.

Availability

Units will be available for demonstration and testing with telecommunications carriers around the world within the first half of 2026. Both organisations are ready to revolutionise FWA, helping more users get online without requiring additional infrastructure investment.