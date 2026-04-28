Chandan Yatra Begins in Puri, Marking Sacred Summer Rituals of Lord Jagannath

Puri, Apr 28 (BNP): The centuries-old Chandan Yatra has commenced in Puri, ushering in one of the most spiritually significant summer festivals associated with Lord Jagannath. The celebration blends devotion, tradition, and seasonal symbolism, offering a unique expression of Odisha’s temple culture.

A Ritual of Divine Cooling and Devotion

As temperatures rise, the festival centres on the cooling ritual of sandalwood (chandan) application, symbolising relief and divine care for the deities. Idols from the Shree Jagannatha Temple are ceremonially taken out in processions and placed on decorated boats for a sacred water voyage at the Narendra Pushkarini lake.

The atmosphere during the festival is marked by devotional chants, traditional music, and large gatherings of devotees who witness the rituals with deep reverence.

Two Sacred Phases of the Yatra

Chandan Yatra unfolds in two structured phases, each carrying distinct ritual significance:

Bahara Chandan Yatra (First 21 Days):

In this outer phase, deities are brought out of the temple for ceremonial boat rides at Narendra Pushkarini. The lake transforms into a vibrant spiritual space where rituals and devotion merge in a festive setting.

In this outer phase, deities are brought out of the temple for ceremonial boat rides at Narendra Pushkarini. The lake transforms into a vibrant spiritual space where rituals and devotion merge in a festive setting. Bhitara Chandan Yatra (Next 21 Days):

The inner phase continues within the temple premises, where priests conduct elaborate rituals with precision and devotion, maintaining the sanctity and continuity of tradition.

Deep Cultural and Spiritual Significance

Chandan Yatra is more than a seasonal observance—it reflects the intimate bond between devotees and Lord Jagannath. The use of sandalwood paste, symbolic water journeys, and structured temple rituals together represent purity, cooling comfort, and spiritual balance during the harsh summer months.

Closely linked with the broader Jagannath tradition, the festival is considered an important part of the annual temple calendar and a spiritual precursor to major celebrations like Rath Yatra. It draws pilgrims, devotees, and cultural enthusiasts from across the country.

A Living Expression of Heritage

With its rare combination of ritual, nature, and devotion, Chandan Yatra continues to preserve Odisha’s living temple heritage. The festival stands as a reminder of how ancient traditions adapt seamlessly into contemporary devotion, keeping cultural identity alive through generations.