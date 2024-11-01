Notice Ninja Secures Investment from Prospero Capital Ventures to Accelerate Expansion Into Key Markets

Tampa, FL, November 01, 2024 –Notice Ninja, a leader in automating tax notice management, is excited to announce a strategic investment from Prospero Capital Ventures in collaboration with S30Build, LLC and BrightSol LLC. This partnership will accelerate Notice Ninja’s expansion into new industries, including the high-compliance staffing sector, while driving continued innovation in tax notice automation.

Prospero Capital Ventures, recognized for scaling companies with operational and compliance-driven needs, saw strong alignment with Notice Ninja’s mission to simplify complex tax notice workflows. This investment supports Notice Ninja’s strategic growth into industries with demanding regulatory challenges, such as staffing, where managing tax notices is especially burdensome due to frequent personnel changes and multi-jurisdictional compliance requirements.

“We are excited to collaborate with Prospero Capital Ventures to expand our market reach,” said Amanda Reineke, CEO and Co-Founder of Notice Ninja. “This investment enables us to tailor our automation solutions to meet the unique compliance needs of staffing firms, where managing large volumes of tax notices is especially burdensome. Together, we’ll provide much-needed relief to companies facing these regulatory pressures.”

Notice Ninja’s platform automates the often-overwhelming task of tax notice handling, from reducing manual processes to mitigating errors. The investment will help the company scale its platform for new sectors, while strengthening its leadership in tax notice compliance automation across a broader array of industries.

“Notice Ninja has created a solution that directly addresses the critical pain points of businesses overwhelmed by tax notice compliance, and we are proud to partner with them on their journey,” said John Andrews, Managing Partner at Prospero Capital Ventures and CEO of S30Build, LLC.

“Their platform offers a scalable, efficient approach that industries like staffing, with large compliance burdens, can greatly benefit from. We’re excited to help them expand into these markets and drive significant growth,” said Christina Olsen, Managing Partner at Prospero Capital Ventures and CEO of BrightSol.

With the backing of Prospero Capital Ventures, Notice Ninja is well-positioned to meet the unique challenges faced by industries that handle complex regulatory environments and high volumes of tax notices.

“As regulatory demands grow, our platform becomes even more essential to businesses,” added Reineke. “With Prospero Capital Ventures’ support, we’re ready to expand strategically, offering automation solutions that help organizations not just keep up with compliance, but stay ahead of it.”