ASUS Expands Chromebook Portfolio in India with CM32 Detachable, CM14 and CM15 Available to Purchase on Amazon & ASUS eShop

India, June 19: ASUS, the Taiwanese tech giant, announced the pan-India availability of its latest Chromebook lineup, bringing the ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable, ASUS Chromebook CM14, and ASUS Chromebook CM15 to consumers across the country. Designed for students and young professionals, the new Chromebook portfolio combines Google AI capabilities, cloud-first productivity, and ChromeOS simplicity to support modern learning, work, and entertainment.

Featuring ChromeOS and integrated with Google AI, the Chromebook lineup delivers a secure, cloud-first computing experience with seamless access to productivity, collaboration, and learning tools. Combining intelligent assistance, built-in security, and effortless connectivity, the devices are designed to help users learn, create, and work more efficiently while supporting the evolving needs of students and young professionals. With access to Google’s AI-powered experiences and cloud-based ecosystem, the portfolio enables users to stay productive, organized, and connected across learning, work, and entertainment.

The Chromebook lineup is available Amazon and ASUS eShop with lowest EMI options. Consumers can also avail flexible financing, and No Cost EMI plans through ASUS Easy Pay solutions, ASUS‘ financing program designed to make premium technology more accessible through convenient payment options. This makes the Chromebook experience more accessible to students and young professionals.

By combining intelligent AI assistance, seamless cloud collaboration, and built-in security, the new Chromebook lineup helps users learn, create, and work more effectively while building confidence with AI-powered tools that are becoming increasingly important in everyday life.

The ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable leads the lineup as a versatile 2-in-1 device, featuring a lightweight 640g detachable design that seamlessly transitions between laptop and tablet modes. Equipped with a 2.5K high-brightness touchscreen display, detachable keyboard, magnetic stand, ASUS Pen, and Google AI-powered experiences, it delivers flexibility for productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Built with a premium metallic chassis, military-grade durability, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection, the device combines portability with everyday reliability.

The ASUS Chromebook CM14 and Chromebook CM15 are designed to simplify everyday computing while delivering dependable performance and long-lasting battery life. Available in 14-inch and 15-inch form factors respectively, the devices feature lightweight yet durable designs, up to 20 hours of battery life, immersive narrow-bezel displays, and MediaTek Kompanio 540 processors. Their 180-degree lay-flat hinge and cloud-first ChromeOS experience make them well-suited for learning, collaboration, and everyday productivity.

Across the lineup, users also receive Google AI Pro benefits and 5TB of cloud storage for three months, enabling smarter workflows, enhanced collaboration, and seamless access to files and content from anywhere.