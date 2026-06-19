Medtronic Introduces PulseSelect PFA Technology to address India’s Growing AFib and Stroke Burden

Bengaluru, June 19: Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, has announced the launch of the PulseSelect system in India. The PulseSelect™ is a Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) system designed to treat atrial fibrillation, one of the most common heart rhythm disorders and a leading risk factor for stroke.

Affecting over 7 million of the general population, its prevalence markedly increases with age .

While AF affects millions of people in India, awareness, diagnosis, and treatment rates remain relatively low. Many patients experience intermittent or mild symptoms that often go unrecognized, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

AF occurs when the heart’s upper chambers (atria) beat irregularly and asynchronously, reducing the heart’s ability to pump blood efficiently and increases the risk of complications such as stroke and heart failure. Common symptoms of AF include breathlessness, dizziness, palpitations, fatigue, chest discomfort, and reduced ability to exercise.

Medtronic’s PulseSelect™ PFA system expands the company’s established atrial fibrillation portfolio, complementing its proven cryoablation technologies that are widely used around the world. Together, these therapies provide physicians with a comprehensive set of treatment options, enabling them to tailor care based on patient needs and procedural considerations while building on Medtronic’s long-standing clinical experience in AF management.

Unlike traditional treatments such as radiofrequency ablation (which uses heat) or cryoablation (which uses extreme cold), pulsed field ablation uses short electrical pulses instead of thermal energy. Because it does not rely on heat or freezing, it is designed to reduce the risk of damage4 to nearby tissues. The procedure can also be performed relatively quickly, which may help lower the risk of complications and support a smoother recovery after treatment 5. The safety and effectiveness of this technology have been demonstrated in Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical trials6.

“India is witnessing a significant rise in stroke and cardiac diseases, with atrial fibrillation (AFib) emerging as a major and often underrecognized contributor to this growing burden. AFib significantly increases the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other serious cardiovascular complications if left untreated, yet it remains severely underdiagnosed and undertreated in the country due to limited awareness and gaps in diagnosis and care pathways. While technology alone cannot solve these systemic challenges, continued innovation plays an important role in strengthening the overall care ecosystem. The launch of the PulseSelect system represents an important step in expanding the treatment options available to physicians in India. At Medtronic, patients remain at the center of everything we do. By introducing this next-generation technology, we aim to support physicians with advanced tools that can help improve procedural precision, enhance safety, and ultimately improve outcomes and quality of life for people living with atrial fibrillation,” said Chandrashekhar Jaiman, Senior Director, Cardiovascular Surgery & Electrophysiology Therapies, Medtronic India.

Cryoablation remains a proven and effective therapy, while the introduction of the PulseSelect™ PFA system reflects Medtronic’s continued commitment to advancing innovative technologies that expand treatment options for physicians and the patients they serve.

All information contained herein is for general awareness purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as medical advice or recommendation. Patients should consult their physician to discuss their conditions and seek relevant medical advice. Outcomes may vary depending on clinical conditions.