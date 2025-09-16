August holidays contribute to slow down in hiring across the world’s largest organisations

Global professional vacancies fell -5.6% in August compared to July, with declines recorded across most major economies. This was primarily driven by summer holidays and factory shutdowns in Europe as well as organisations continuing to take a selective approach to hiring.

Toby Fowlston, CEO at Robert Walters, comments, “The August data reflects a combination of seasonal slowdowns and continued caution in the hiring market. Many businesses are prioritising critical or specialist roles, while broader headcount expansion remains on hold. This underlines the ongoing pressures employers are facing to balance cost control with the need to secure talent in functions that are essential to operations.”

The findings come from Robert Walters Global Jobs Index, published today on Tuesday, 17 September, in partnership with Vacancysoft. It is the only index of its kind to track job flow for professional roles across the globe by looking at external job adverts posted online in real time.

USA holds steady

Overall vacancy levels in the US were broadly flat in August (-0.1%), with Financial Services recording a +20.4% rise in vacancies, offsetting declines in Technology (-14.3%). Healthcare (+2.3%) and Professional Services (+27.0%) also contributed to activity.

Toby says, “Hiring in the US was mixed in August. Growth in financial services, professional services, and healthcare helped to stabilise overall vacancy levels despite a slowdown in technology. This reflects how demand is continuing in areas linked to regulatory requirements, client delivery, and essential services.”

India only major market to see overall growth

India was the only economy in the top ten countries to post an overall increase in August, with vacancies up +3.96% month-on-month versus July. Growth was primarily concentrated in Technology (+13.9%) and Energy & Utilities (+7.64%).

“India’s growth in August was led by technology hiring, with consistent demand for software and engineering skills even as other markets cool,” comments Toby. “This aligns with our recent Market Intelligence research showing the Indian offshoring sector is on track to contribute $467bn to the Indian economy by 2030, primarily driven by the increasing need for technology and software development skills by global businesses.”

Europe seasonal slowdown across France and Germany

France posted the steepest contraction among major economies, with vacancies falling -33.4% month-on-month in August compared to July. Reductions were broad-based, including Financial Services (-32.5%), Technology (-35.3%), and Healthcare (-27.3%). Germany also saw a decline of -13.62%, led by Financial Services (-11.8%).

Toby says, “France’s decline is widely attributed to the impact of summer shutdowns, with many businesses pausing their hiring plans until September and ongoing political instability. Meanwhile, in Germany employers are continuing to exercise restraint on new hiring until there is greater clarity in the economic outlook.”

UK hiring falls

The UK recorded a -15.39% drop in vacancies in August, with Financial Services (-19.3%) and Healthcare (-20.6%) both seeing a decline.

“The UK data reflects both seasonal effects and ongoing caution among employers. While we are seeing pockets of growth in talent-short or commercially driven areas such as Accounting, Legal, and Technology, hiring is being managed carefully. Many companies are opting for project-based recruitment or targeted skills hiring rather than broad-based headcount increases,” concludes Toby.

The Robert Walters Global Jobs Index, developed in partnership with Vacancysoft, tracks job advertisements across the world’s leading companies and provides real-time insight into the evolving demand for white-collar professionals.