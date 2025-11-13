Axis Bank in collaboration with Hitachi Payment Services, unveils Express Banking: India’s first Digital Banking Point

Chennai, November 13th, 2025: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, has partnered with Hitachi Payment Services, a leading end-to-end payments and commerce solutions provider, to unveil “Express Banking”, the country’s first-ever Digital Banking Point. This innovative omni-channel solution revolutionizes branch banking by offering a full range of banking services in a compact format. Leveraging Hitachi Payment Services’ expertise in banking technology and payment solutions, the Digital Banking Point is designed to enhance accessibility and convenience.

Adding a competitive edge to Branch Banking services, Express Banking will offer a bundled, customizable solution in a compact digital lobby format, enabling rapid deployment that can be operated in both self-service and assisted modes. The customers can now walk-in to Express Banking, 24×7, to open new bank accounts, avail instant cards, book fixed deposits, apply for loans and pay utility bills, among others. This all-in-one solution includes features such as a card printer, cheque depositor, passbook printer, and NFC capabilities. By digitizing key services, it enables faster processing and offers advanced, modular, scalable, and future-ready capabilities.

Blending the trust and safety of traditional banking with the speed and efficiency of digital innovation, Digital Banking Point is equipped with the latest security features and a contemporary, intuitive user interface that elevates customer experience. With a compact and flexible set-up, it occupies minimal space and can be rapidly deployed across diverse places including city centres, rural areas, or captive locations such as community hubs, corporate parks, hospitals and universities. This next-generation solution brings a full spectrum of banking services with accessible digital-first touchpoints, ensuring inclusivity for everyone from digitally savvy users to first-time banking customers.