07 May, 2024: CHUK, the flagship brand of Pakka, has registered remarkable growth, showcasing a substantial profit turnaround in the third quarter of the fiscal year, 2023–24. Strengthening its commitment to compostability and innovation, CHUK has emerged as a leader in providing eco-friendly alternatives to traditional tableware. In Q3 of the current fiscal year, CHUK witnessed a noteworthy profit before tax (PBT) of INR 174.24 lakhs.

Established in 2017, CHUK is a compostable tableware brand manufactured from sugarcane residue, also known as bagasse. It also offers a compostable alternative to styrofoam and single-use plastic. Since its inception, CHUK has solidified its position as a leading compostable brand by forging partnerships and supplying its products to airports, popular restaurant chains, and leading QSRs. In the last few years, the brand has made investments in innovation-based research, capital assets, organizational structure, geographic locations, and synergic diversification. CHUK’s recent collaborations include alliances with esteemed names such as Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad; Anna Idly, Pune; Gatti Chatani, Pune; Caterspoint; Amritsari Express, Delhi; Taco Bell; TFS (airport catering); and Nik Bakers, among others. These partnerships underscore CHUK‘s vision to encourage sustainable practices across diverse sectors.

CHUK also collaborated with the Ram Mandir Trust during the Ayodhya Mandir consecration event to distribute compostable tableware and showcased its product portfolio at the recently concluded Aahar 2024 show in Delhi. These feats further contributed to the brand’s overarching goal of making the Earth a better place to live with its disposable and compostable tableware products.

Satish Chamyvelumani, Compostables Business Head, said, “It is really motivating and cheering to witness CHUK’s exponential growth in just six years. There is an increasing demand for compostable packaging owing to the increasing focus on sustainability. We are at the forefront of this transformation, providing compostable tableware solutions to consumers worldwide. With the purpose of CHUK to help you ‘eat safe’ this success is a testament to the brand’s relentless pursuit to achieve a cleaner and greener earth. We are consistently innovating and building on our product portfolio, and look forward to continuing on this accelerated growth trajectory.”

Given changing market trends, CHUK emphasizes the pivotal role of sustainability in driving consumer choices. The global bagasse tableware products market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 2,985.1 million in 2023 to US$ 5,230.5 million by 2032. CHUK envisions an ambitious roadmap for the next financial year. With plans to accelerate growth at double the current pace, the brand aims to enhance profitability, expand its global footprint, and introduce new product offerings that align with evolving consumer preferences.