07th May 2024: Singapore has always held a special spot in the hearts of Indian travellers, renowned for its family-friendly charm and a wealth of unforgettable experiences. In the wake of the pandemic, the island city has continued to evolve, offering travel enthusiasts a revitalized selection of extraordinary moments that are uniquely ‘Made In Singapore’.

As summer vacations begin, families are eager to make lasting memories through travel. In response, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has partnered with Singapore Airlines Group, Sentosa Development Corporation, and Mandai Wildlife Group to introduce the ‘Family Playdates. Made In Singapore’ campaign. This initiative offers special deals to encourage families to rediscover the magic of Singapore this summer.

As a part of this campaign, Mandai Wildlife Group is providing 50% off on single-park Child admission to their four major wildlife parks located at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, a destination home to Bird Paradise, Night Safari, River Wonders and Singapore Zoo. Families can embark on a boundless adventure at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve. They can get transported to the colourful world of Bird Paradise, one of Asia’s largest bird parks, home to 3500 birds from 400 species. They can explore the eight large walk-through aviaries that reflect different habitats around the world or observe the fascinating behaviours of penguins on land and underwater at Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove. Visitors can head over to Singapore Zoo for up-close encounters with charismatic animals like the white rhinoceros and giraffes through feeding sessions or experience the mysterious world of nocturnal animals at Night Safari – the world’s first night zoo. Besides these, they can embark on a tranquil exploration of River Wonders and discover the captivating world of iconic river giants and freshwater ecosystems.

At Sentosa, Indian tourists can explore Sensoryscape, a 30,000 square metre oasis that blends nature, design, and technology for an immersive, multi-sensorial journey, inspiring guests to let their senses wander. Home to an array of sensory gardens, Sensoryscape is a 350-meter verdant connector which connects Resorts World Sentosa in the north to the golden beaches in the south, combines nature, architecture, and technology to awaken all six senses, including the sense of imagination. Families can also enjoy Sentosa’s other attractions like Universal Studios Singapore, HyperDrive, Trickeye Museum, Madame Tussauds Singapore, Skyline Luge, or have a relaxing day at the various beach clubs located at Siloso, Tanjong or Palawan. Additionally, travellers can enjoy the convenience of two complimentary island entries with the Fun Discovery Pass or Food Discovery Pass by scanning the QR code at Sentosa Express or Sentosa Gateway, providing hassle-free access at up to 80 attractions.

Additionally, as a part of this campaign Singapore Airlines will be offering up to 25% off on normal fare in Economy, Premium Economy and Business class bookings to Singapore from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Mumbai. For children under 12, there is a further 25% off on the discounted fares in Economy and Premium Economy bookings. One can avail these offers till 5th June 2024 for travel between May till October 2024.

Scoot has also been running offers till the 15th May 2024 for travel between May till November 2024 on one-way flights to Singapore from Amritsar, Coimbatore, Trivandrum, Tiruchirappalli and Visakhapatnam.