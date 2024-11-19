Bandhan Mutual Fund Launches Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund

Hyderabad, November 19, 2024: Bandhan Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Bandhan Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund, an open-ended index scheme that tracks the Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index. This fund offers investors access to 30 high-quality companies within the Nifty 200 universe, selected based on key financial metrics such as Return on Equity (ROE), Debt-to-Equity ratio, and Earnings Per Share (EPS). The fund aims to provide both resilience and growth potential, positioning it as a reasonably attractive option for investors seeking relative stability amid market volatility. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open on Monday, November 18, 2024, and close on Friday, November 29, 2024. Investments in the Bandhan Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund can be made through licensed mutual fund distributors, online platforms.

Highlighting the key reasons to invest in the Bandhan Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund, Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC, said, “As economies face increasing headwinds, there is a growing shift towards large-cap, high-quality stocks that offer resilience and stability. Quality stocks, with their solid financial fundamentals, have become a favoured choice, especially in uncertain markets. The Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index targets companies with robust profitability, manageable debt levels, and consistent earnings, aiming to deliver better risk-adjusted returns with lower volatility. Focused on sectors like Consumer Discretionary and FMCG, these companies have historically shown steady performance and smaller declines during global crises, providing investors with potential downside protection. This fund may be ideal for long-term investors aiming for both relative stability and growth potential in today’s evolving landscape.”