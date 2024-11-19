Intellipaat Launches First-of-Its-Kind Physical Labs for Electric Vehicle Training in Chennai and Pune

National, November 19, 2024: Intellipaat, a leading Ed-tech company with more than 10 million learners across 155+ countries, has established pioneering Physical Labs for Electric Vehicle (EV) Training in Chennai and Pune. These state-of-the-art labs complement its recently introduced Executive Post Graduate Certification Program in EV which aims to bridge the gap between the theoretical foundation in EV technology and the practical application of complex EV systems.

As a global leader in professional online training, Intellipaat enables learners to work with cutting-edge industrial equipment, effectively connecting classroom learning with real-world EV applications. Recognising the growing demand for skilled professionals in the EV sector, Intellipaat’s labs offer comprehensive training, allowing learners to design and develop essential end-to-end EV components such as batteries and motors.

The Executive Post Graduate Certification Program in EV is tailored for learners looking to advance their careers in this dynamic field. 5000+ number of alumni are already a part of this workshop; participants have gained valuable understanding of the different verticals of the EV ecosystem.

Commenting on this groundbreaking development, Mr. Diwakar Chittora, CEO & Founder of Intellipaat said, “Our mission is to equip our participants with skills and expertise in different verticals of the EV domain. By creating these Physical Labs, we are not only enhancing the learning experience but also preparing learners for real-world challenges and opportunities in the EV market”.

Furthermore, Intellipaat is committed to revolutionizing EV education in India by integrating practical training with theoretical learning, ensuring that learners are well-prepared for the industry’s future.