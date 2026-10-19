Makaibari Unveils Its Festive Gifting Collection, Celebrating the Art of Darjeeling Tea

Oct 19: This festive season, Makaibari presents a thoughtfully curated gifting collection featuring the newly launched Darjeeling Tea Journey, Makaibari Harvest Duo and the Classic Gift Box, alongside Festive Trio Gift Set with Kettle Infuser and Tea Treasures Select Gift Box. Bringing together seasonal harvest selections, distinctive tea blends, personalised gifting options and elegant brewing accessories, the festive collection celebrates the diversity and character of premium Darjeeling teas while offering thoughtful gifting experiences for tea connoisseurs.

Founded in 1859, Makaibari draws on more than 160 years of tea-making heritage, combining generations of expertise with biodynamic cultivation practices guided by natural and cosmic rhythms. Featuring premium tin caddies, carefully selected teas, natural botanicals and elegant brewing accessories, each gift set reflects the estate’s distinctive approach to tea and transforms festive gifting into a considered experience.

Leading the collection is the newly launched Darjeeling Tea Journey, The Makaibari Harvest Duo and The Classic Gift Box. Darjeeling Tea Journey designed for The Explorer and created for curious tea drinkers who appreciate premium-quality Darjeeling teas and enjoy discovering different tea styles. The set brings together Darjeeling Black Tea (30 g), Oolong Tea (20 g) and Green Tea (30 g), accompanied by a brass loose-tea sliding infuser. From the depth of black tea to the layered character of oolong and the fresh, vegetal notes of green tea, the collection introduces recipients to the diversity of premium Darjeeling teas.

The Makaibari Harvest Duo, inspired by The Harvest Story, is curated for someone who appreciates the story behind tea and enjoys exploring the distinct character of the First Flush and Second Flush. The set features Springtime Bloom, a Darjeeling First Flush (100 g), and Summer Solstice Muscatel, a Darjeeling Second Flush (100 g), alongside a stainless-steel tea strainer with a drip bowl. While First Flush teas are known for their fresh, floral and brisk character, Second Flush teas offer fuller-bodied flavours, mature fruit notes and Darjeeling’s signature muscatel character.

These two boxes draw inspiration from Makaibari’s connection with nature. Mountain artwork represents the estate’s surrounding hills, while an overlapping circular geometric motif reflects biodynamism, rhythm and interconnectedness. Together, these elements create a cohesive visual identity while distinguishing each gifting experience.

The Classic Gift Box offers a personalised gifting experience, customisable with up to six premium tin caddies. With options ranging from traditional Darjeeling teas to distinctive flavours such as Apple Cinnamon, it allows recipients to explore Makaibari’s wider collection and select teas suited to their preferences, making it ideal for families and households with varied tastes.

Complementing the curated newly launched selections, the collection also features a Festive Trio Gift Set with Kettle Infuser and Tea Treasures Select Gift Box.

Festive Trio Gift Set with Kettle Infuser features three festive blends: Awaken, combining Second Flush black tea with orange peel and warming spices; Evoke, pairing First Flush Darjeeling with saffron and rose petals; and Revere, blending green tea with jasmine blossom and mint. Made with natural botanicals and no artificial flavours, the set pairs premium tin caddies with a keepsake silver kettle tea infuser.

The Tea Treasures Select Gift Box features four 25 g loose-leaf teas: First Flush, Second Flush, Darjeeling Roasted and Darjeeling Silver Green. From delicate floral notes and muscatel sweetness to earthy, smoky and grassy profiles, the selection showcases different expressions of Makaibari’s teas in an embossed gift box.

Alongside the gifting collection, Makaibari’s new teaware range includes teapots, marble candle stands, iron-wire tea glass caddies, loose-tea containers, glass cups, ceramic mugs, a Gong Dao Bei teapot, coasters and strainer spoons. These pieces can be paired with the gift boxes to create a more complete tea-gifting experience.

Makaibari brings together the heritage of Darjeeling, the craft of tea-making and the pleasure of sharing a thoughtfully brewed cup, offering a distinctive collection that celebrates flavour, provenance and the art of gifting.