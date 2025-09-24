Best 5 Smartphones to Buy on Instamart’s Quick India Movement Sale

The festive season is here, and Instamart’s Quick India Movement (QIM) Sale is delivering incredible smartphone deals right to your doorstep—in under 10 minutes! With the sale running until September 28, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your device without the hassle of long queues or waiting times.

From budget-friendly options to premium picks, here are the top 5 smartphones you can snag during this tech extravaganza:

1.Redmi 13 108MP Camera | 5030mAh Battery | 128GB Storage

Capture every festive moment with stunning clarity on the Redmi 13’s 108 MP camera. Its large 5030 mAh battery ensures uninterrupted scrolling, calls, and video streaming during Dussehra festivities. Sleek design and ample storage make it perfect for photography enthusiasts and casual users alike.

2.POCO C71 32MP Camera | 5200mAh Battery | 64GB Storage

Budget-friendly without compromise, the POCO C71 packs a punch with a 5200 mAh battery and vibrant display. Ideal for young shoppers looking for a reliable phone for social media, videos, and gaming during festive downtime.

3.realme 14x 50MP Camera | 6000mAh Battery | 128GB Storage

The realme 14x is a power-packed option for performance-focused users. Its massive 6000 mAh battery keeps you connected through days of shopping and celebrations, while the 50 MP camera ensures every Diwali memory is beautifully captured.

4.iPhone 16e 48MP Camera | 128GB Storage

Capture every moment in stunning detail with the iPhone 16e, featuring a powerful 48 MP rear camera and a vibrant 6.1-inch display that brings photos, videos, and apps to life. With 128 GB of storage, you’ll have plenty of space for all your memories, apps, and media. Sleek, stylish, and engineered for performance, the iPhone 16e combines cutting-edge technology with elegant design.

5.Redmi 14C 50MP Camera | Long-Lasting Battery | 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage

Stay connected and capture life’s moments with the Redmi 14C, featuring a 50 MP rear camera for crisp photos and a 5160 mAh battery that keeps you powered through the day. With 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, enjoy smooth performance and ample space for apps, media, and memories. Finished in a sleek Starlight Blue, the Redmi 14C is the perfect blend of style, performance, and value.