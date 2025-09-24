Children and Blood Cancer: Why Awareness is Crucial

Dr. Joydeep Chakrabartty, HOD & Sr Consultant Haemato Oncology, HCG Cancer Center – Kolkata

Every parent knows the worry that comes with a child’s fever, cough, or sudden fatigue. Most of the time, it is nothing more than a passing illness. But sometimes, beneath these familiar symptoms, lies something far more serious. Blood cancers like leukaemia common cancers in children, often hiding behind signs that appear ordinary. For parents, recognising these subtle warnings can mean the difference between catching the disease early and facing painful delays. Awareness is not just knowledge; it is the power to protect, to act quickly, and to give a child the best chance at life.

The Indian Context: Where Awareness Meets Gaps

In India, childhood cancers are steadily being recognised as a major public health challenge. Leukaemia alone accounts for a significant proportion of paediatric cancers diagnosed in the country. Hospitals in metropolitan centres are better equipped to handle such cases, but in smaller towns and few of the north-eastern states, delayed diagnosis remains a recurring challenge. Limited access to specialised paediatric haemato – oncologists and a lack of awareness among families means that many children arrive at hospitals in advanced stages of the disease. Strengthening early detection and awareness campaigns in such regions could drastically change outcomes for thousands of young lives.

Why Awareness Saves Lives

Blood cancers, such as leukemia and lymphoma, affect the bone marrow and blood cells, disrupting the body’s ability to fight infections, carry oxygen, or control bleeding. Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the most common type in children, followed by acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and certain lymphomas. According to studies conducted in India, thousands of children are diagnosed with these cancers annually, yet many cases go undetected until it’s too late. Lack of awareness, financial constraints, and myths about cancer often delay diagnosis and treatment.

Awareness is critical because early detection dramatically improves outcomes. Unlike adults, children may not articulate their symptoms clearly, and parents may dismiss early signs as minor ailments. Educating families, teachers, and communities about blood cancer can bridge this gap, ensuring children get the care they need when it matters most.

Recognizing Key Symptoms

Spotting blood cancer early is challenging because its symptoms often mimic common childhood illnesses. Parents and caregivers should watch for persistent or unusual signs, including prolonged fever without an obvious cause, extreme fatigue or paleness, frequent infections that don’t resolve, and unexplained bleeding like nosebleeds or gum bleeding. Other red flags include easy bruising, persistent bone or joint pain that limits play, swollen lymph nodes in the neck, underarms, or groin, and sudden weight loss or loss of appetite. If these symptoms persist for more than two weeks, a doctor’s visit and a simple blood test, such as a complete blood count (CBC), can provide critical clues.

Advances in Treatment

The fear of a cancer diagnosis often stems from outdated notions of painful, ineffective treatments. However, childhood blood cancer treatment has advanced significantly in India. Chemotherapy remains the cornerstone, tailored specifically for children to minimise side effects. Many medicines are administered orally or during short hospital visits, reducing the need for long stays. In high-risk cases, bone marrow transplants are an option, with several advanced centres in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru offering this life-saving procedure. Newer targeted therapies like CAR T cell therapy are also improving outcomes by attacking cancer cells more precisely, sparing healthy ones.

Treatment for leukemia may last two to three years, but children are remarkably resilient. With proper medical care and emotional support, many continue their education and enjoy playtime during treatment. Access to government schemes like Ayushman Bharat and support from NGOs can ease the financial burden, making treatment more accessible.

Breaking Myths and Building Support

In India, myths about cancer—that it’s untreatable, contagious, or a result of fate—persist and deter families from seeking timely care. Awareness campaigns can dispel these misconceptions, emphasising that childhood blood cancers have high cure rates with modern treatment. Schools play a vital role by encouraging regular health check-ups and not dismissing repeated illnesses as mere weakness. Communities, too, can help by spreading information about financial aid and support systems available for families.

Conclusion: Every Child Deserves a Fighting Chance

Children battling blood cancer are not defined by their illness, they are students, dreamers, and the future of our society. The responsibility lies with all of us, parents, educators, healthcare professionals, and policymakers, to ensure that awareness about childhood cancers is widespread and accurate. With early detection, supportive treatment, and collective will, the survival story of many children can be rewritten. Awareness, after all, is not just information, it is hope, and for countless families across India, it could be the difference between despair and recovery.