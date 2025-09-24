UNICEF onboards edtech TagHive’s ‘Class Saathi’ into the Inaugural Cohort of UNICEF Learning Cabinet

Mumbai, India, 24th September, 2025, : Samsung-backed education technology firm TagHive Inc’s flagship product Class Saathi has been inducted into the first cohort of the UNICEF Learning Cabinet, a global initiative recognizing innovative solutions that improve learning outcomes for children.

The World’s first AI powered learning and assessment solution based on Bluetooth clickers, Class Saathi revolutionizes teaching methodologies and personalizes learning experiences. It is already being used in over 15,000 classrooms and impacting more than 500,000 students globally. Class Saathi has demonstrated measurable success in India, where reports indicate 3x improvements in learning outcomes, 9-15% increase in subject scores, and a 70% reduction in assessment time, proving especially effective in both high-performing urban schools and government schools across India

The UNICEF Learning Cabinet identifies and supports scalable, evidence-based solutions that address critical challenges in education systems. It is built on the EdTech for Good Framework, developed by UNICEF’s Global Learning Innovation Hub in collaboration with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Arm, and leading EdTech experts. It aims to showcase the most effective and impactful EdTech tools to education decision-makers worldwide.

Selection into the UNICEF Learning Cabinet underscores Class Saathi’s impact and its potential to transform classrooms by making learning more equitable, inclusive, and effective. “We are honored that UNICEF has recognized Class Saathi as part of its Learning Cabinet,” said Pankaj Agarwal, Founder & CEO of TagHive. “This milestone affirms our mission to bridge learning gaps through technology and to support teachers and students with tools that make education more engaging and impactful.”

By connecting educators, policymakers, and EdTech developers with rigorously assessed solutions, UNICEF Learning Cabinet ensures that technology enables equity in education and works towards closing the education gap and equipping every student with the tools they need to succeed in a digital world.

With UNICEF’s global platform and network, Class Saathi will have new opportunities to collaborate with governments, educators, and partners worldwide, accelerating its mission of ensuring “Quality Education for All — No Child Left Behind!”