BioAsia 2025 to host Global Healthcare Leaders to Drive Transformative Innovation

Hyderabad 21th February 2025: Bio Asia, Asia’s premier life sciences and Health Tech forum, has a lineup of inspirational speakers and industry luminaries to ignite a discussion with participating leaders, MSME’s and startups to inspire and make India an undisputed leader in the Life Sciences space. With the impressive lineup of speakers, Bio Asia 2025 is all set to act as a ‘Catalyst of Change’ driving rapid transformation in the life sciences space.

A power packed agenda comprising of address from Mr. A Revanth Reddy, Hon’ble CM of Telangana, Dr. Jeannette Young, Hon’ble Governor of Queensland, Mr. Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Mr. Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Industry and Supplies, Govt. of India, besides the global Industry leaders will be the highlight of Bio Asia 2025.

Notable industry leaders from the leading global organizations like Robert A. Bradway (Chairman & CEO, Amgen), Prof. Patrick Tan, (Executive Director, Genome Institute of Singapore), Dr. Ken Washington (CTO, Medtronic), Dr. Boris Stoffel (Managing Director, Miltenyi Biotec) along with leaders from other global healthcare organizations will participate across 8 sessions scheduled on 25th and 26th February 2025. A detailed schedule for Bio Asia 2025 can be accessed here.

The CEO Conclave scheduled on 25th February 2025 will have eminent speakers Dr. S. Somanath, Former Chairman, ISRO, Mr. Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO, Laurus Labs, Mr. Cesar Concepcion, Chief Commercial Officer, APMA region, Novartis and Mr. Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Lilly India who will discuss the key opportunities and challenges for the life sciences in Indian and overseas markets and the disruptive role India can adopt to lead the global life sciences space with emerging technology innovations.

BioAsia 2025 is set to be a landmark event for the life sciences and healthcare industry. As a hub for global healthcare innovations, Telangana has become a key player in driving medical research, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical excellence. BioAsia will continue its tradition of showcasing Telangana’s leadership in fostering industry growth, collaboration, and cutting-edge research while positioning the state as a key destination for global life sciences investments.

Mr. Sridhar Babu, Minister for Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, expressed his enthusiasm about the distinguished lineup of guests at BioAsia 2025, stating: “BioAsia 2025 marks the 22nd edition of Asia’s leading life sciences and healthcare forum, bringing together global leaders to discuss AI-driven healthcare transformation, innovations in life sciences, data interoperability, and India’s potential in clinical trials. I am personally thrilled with the depth of this year’s program and the exceptional speaker lineup, with a strong focus on AI and life sciences. I am confident that this will be the biggest and most impactful BioAsia in history.” Mr. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce and Information Technology, Government of Telangana, said: “The diverse lineup of speakers at BioAsia 2025 will further establish it as a premier platform for knowledge exchange and future-shaping discussions. This year, organizations like Deloitte, BCG, EY-Parthenon, and HealthArk have partnered with BioAsia to curate the program alongside our industry partners and sponsors, driving meaningful conversations on the future of healthcare and life sciences. I am also pleased to see significant participation from startups, and the overall enthusiasm for the event has been truly phenomenal.” Mr. Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and Director of Telangana Life Sciences, emphasized ” India has immense potential to lead the convergence of life sciences and technology, and Telangana continues to be at the forefront of this transformation. BioAsia 2025 is set to be a landmark edition with several global leaders like the CEO of Amgen, CIO of MSD, etc participating in the event. We are particularly excited to welcome thought leaders like Dr. S. Somanath, whose expertise in space sciences and engineering brings a fresh perspective and inspire new approaches to tackling some of the most pressing challenges in life sciences.”

Bio Asia 2025 will feature high-impact sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, engaging thought leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore solutions for global healthcare challenges The event will also highlight cutting-edge advancements in AI-driven healthcare, clinical research, and personalized medicine.

With India emerging as a key player in global healthcare and biotechnology, Bio Asia 2025 will provide an unparalleled platform for collaborations, knowledge sharing, and investment opportunities. The event will continue to strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a hub for life sciences innovation, reinforcing its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem.