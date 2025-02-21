Aromahpure Expands Its Product Portfolio with the Launch of the Electric Fragrance Plug

New Delhi, 21 February 2025: Every home deserves a fragrance that’s effortless and elegant. With this goal at the heart of brand innovation, Aromahpure, one of India’s leading ambient fragrance brands, introduces the Aromahpure Electric Fragrance Plug—a stylish and innovative product that elevates your space effortlessly. Adding to its existing range of 60+ SKUs, this latest launch promises to redefine the way you experience fragrance diffusers.

The Electric Fragrance Plug combines functionality and style, featuring an elegant design that seamlessly complements any décor. This product is powered by Aromawave technology, which gently heats the central wicking bud, transforming the liquid fragrance into fine vapors. These vapors are then evenly dispersed, creating a calming atmosphere in just 15-20 minutes. The plug is remarkably simple to operate—just remove the cap from the fragrance bottle, attach it to the diffuser, and plug it into a power socket. This hassle-free solution ensures long-lasting performance, making it an efficient option for maintaining a fresh and calming atmosphere without frequent replacements.

Aromahpure’s Electric Fragrance Plug is available in five captivating fragrances: Purple Horizon, Dewdrop, Morning Bloom, Citrus Symphony, and Golden Sands. Each scent is thoughtfully crafted to set the perfect ambiance—Purple Horizon soothes with the calming essence of lavender, while Dewdrop brings the crisp freshness of morning dew. Morning Bloom fills the air with delicate floral notes, capturing the tranquility of dawn, as Citrus Symphony adds a vibrant burst of zesty citrus for an energizing lift. For a touch of warmth and luxury, Golden Sands envelops your space in rich, exotic oud. Starting today, the Electric Fragrance Plug is available on aromahpure.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

Speaking about the launch, Akshit Mittal, Founder and Director of Aromahpure, shared, “We’re confident that the Electric Fragrance Plug will become our next bestseller and a household favorite. This product embodies our vision of bringing effortless, high-quality home fragrance solutions to every space.”

As part of its ongoing expansion, Aromahpure is strengthening its presence on quick-commerce platforms like Zepto and Swiggy Instamart. The motivation behind these partnerships is to provide customers with the utmost convenience, allowing them to receive their favourite fragrances in the blink of an eye.