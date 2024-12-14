Bitget Sets New Standards in Pre-Market Trading with Record Volume and Global Reach

Global, 14th December 2024: Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company, is proud to announce its rapid rise as a frontrunner in pre-market trading. With over 50 coins listed, a thriving community of 187,000 active traders, and pre-market trading volumes surpassing $50 million, Bitget is redefining the early trading experience for both traders and blockchain projects.

Bitget’s Pre-Market Trading Platform offers traders the unique advantage of accessing tokens ahead of public listings, empowering them to capitalize on early market opportunities. For blockchain startups, the platform serves as a launchpad, ensuring liquidity, visibility, and community support from day one.

“Our vision for Bitget’s pre-market platform is to empower traders and projects alike by creating a space that prioritizes trust, innovation, and accessibility,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Bitget’s Pre-market is currently the largest CEX-based product to garner such attention since its launch. We believe in building innovative, user-friendly, and ecosystem-accelerating products, and our pre-market is a prime example of it,” she added.

Bitget’s pre-market platform has achieved remarkable growth, marked by the carefully aggregated 50+ listed tokens that emphasize real-world applications and innovation, such as Movement (MOVE), Scroll (SCR), and Orderly Network (ORDER). The pre-market boasts a global user base engaging in early trading opportunities and the liquidity benchmark amongst its competitor platforms enhancing trust and utility.

Bitget’s pre-market platform surpasses its competitors in terms of listed tokens and trading volume as it offers unparalleled value to traders through its innovative approach, transparent operations, and unique user-centric benefits.

Bitget’s pre-market platform distinguishes itself by addressing barriers such as limited transparency and liquidity, offering unique value to traders and projects. Its rigorous vetting ensures high-quality token listings, while zero-fee trading maximizes early returns. Tailored global campaigns drive cross-border adoption and advanced tools like analytics and Bitget Wallet integration support informed trading. Traders benefit from exclusive perks such as referral rewards, staking bonuses, and priority access to opportunities, empowering them to leverage first-mover advantages in the dynamic crypto market.

Bitget invites traders and blockchain projects to explore its pre-market platform, designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and financial opportunity.

Discover more about Bitget’s pre-market trading here.