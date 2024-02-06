Blum REVEGO – The solution for flexible use of space

Blum’s REVEGO the new pocket system, provides a seamless solution for large cabinet fronts, concealed kitchen units, and complete living areas as per your needs. This innovative design not only offers versatile options but also ensures easy planning and assembly, enhancing overall usability.

More and more people are combining their kitchen, dining, living, and working areas into one contemporary open-plan space. With increasing urbanisation and more densely populated metropolitan areas, the living spaces of the future are also likely to be smaller. The pocket systems from Blum open up brand-new opportunities; the ability to quickly open up complete living areas when you need them and simply close them off again helps to create a homely atmosphere. This brings completely new design possibilities for rooms, both big and small. The new pocket systems product category is characterised by the ease of use that is synonymous with Blum: with the TIP-ON motion technology, users open cabinet doors with the lightest of touches and slide them away completely into the pocket. The kitchen workspace, home office, and laundry room are now easily accessible. To close off the space, the user simply presses the door to release it from the pocket and then presses it again to elegantly conceal the entire area. When they are closed, the doors conceal the furniture units, including their pockets, making REVEGO the ideal solution for the multifunctional use of space.

What makes the pocket systems so innovative? The unique one-touch door system for single and double-door applications is impressive, not least thanks to its fully integrated technology and ease of integration into the kitchen layout or furniture units. The smart fixed-width cabinet solution can also be easily incorporated into plans featuring standard cabinets: pocket widths are 100 mm for the single-door REVEGO uno and 150 mm for the double-door REVEGO duo. When it comes to design, the solution offers plenty of room for manoeuvre: the single doors can be 450 to 900 mm wide, and the double doors can be 450 to 750 mm wide, as well as 1800 to 2500 mm high. The pocket systems can also be produced and pre-assembled by the manufacturer for delivery to the place of installation. Final assembly on site is therefore simplicity itself: put up, align, and mount the pockets; install the doors and track; make any final adjustments; and that’s it!

Blum’s REVEGO product innovations have earned the prestigious Red Dot Award for outstanding design in 2022. The distinctive pocket door system captured the attention and admiration of the jury due to its seamlessly integrated technology and exceptional design quality. The unique features and excellent design of REVEGO make it stand out, earning it this prestigious design award. The fully integrated technology not only showcases innovation but also underscores the commitment to excellence in both form and function. This recognition reaffirms Blum’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that seamlessly blend advanced technology with superior design aesthetics.