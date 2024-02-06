Evolve Joins 5% Club to Boost UK Apprenticeships

[06.02.24]: To mark the start of National Apprenticeship Week, the Leading provider of Managed Network Solutions and IT Services, Evolve, has announced it membership in The 5% Club, a movement of employers campaigning for greater skills training, through ‘earn and learn’ job opportunities.

The Club exists to help its members and all employers increase the number, quality and range of apprenticeships across the UK.

Alan Stephenson-Brown, CEO at Evolve Business Group, said: “At Evolve we’re known for a company culture that values employees and believes they are the key to our success. We very much see our apprentices as a part of the team and value their input. As such, we’re delighted to have signed the 5% Club pledge, which will help us play our part in addressing youth unemployment and skills shortage. “It’s always been important to us to support internal progression, and one of the biggest benefits at Evolve is the ability to earn qualifications on the job, it led to 21% of our employees receiving an internal promotion in the last year. It’s great to be recognised for the work we do in this space by a network of like-minded businesses, and we believe that by joining The 5% Club we will play a role in Britain’s long-term prosperity.”

With eight of Evolve’s 114 employees currently completing their apprenticeships, 7% of the business is already made up of ‘earn and learn’ employees. The aim is to consistently meet the 5% target regardless of Evolve’s growth rate by working closely with the charity.

The announcement comes at the start of National Apprenticeship Week, a week-long celebration that brings together businesses and apprentices across the country to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

It’s an impact felt by many current and former Evolve apprentices, including Harry, a Level 3 IT Support Technician Apprentice. He took the apprenticeship after finishing college during the pandemic.

Harry: “I always had a knack for IT, even in high school, so it’s always something I considered. Of course, there’s always a bit of fear when you’re an apprentice because it’s new ground, but at Evolve there’s a really open, friendly culture. If you’re ever stuck with anything you can go to anyone for help. “I’ve been genuinely impressed at just how many apprentices have been hired and how well they know the process. Once I finish my apprenticeship, I know there are opportunities to progress in difference parts of the business, so I’m excited to see where this will take me.”

Harry’s manager Laura is also a former Evolve apprentice. She applied for Evolve’s apprenticeship scheme three years ago, aged 19. Today she is a Service Desk Manager, running a team of 21, and has built a career on her apprenticeship.