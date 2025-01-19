Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan Gives on Rent His Office Space in Mumbai: Square Yards

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has given on rent his premium commercial property, securing a monthly rental income of Rs. 5,62,000, as per the property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The lease agreement was formally registered in January 2025.

The property is located in Lotus Corporate Park, a premium commercial project by Lotus Developers. Spread across an expansive 27.55 acres, this ready-to-move-in project offers modern office spaces. It is located in Goregaon, Mumbai, which is one of the prominent business districts in the western suburbs, known for its excellent connectivity, thriving commercial ecosystem, and premium infrastructure.