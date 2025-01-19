Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan Gives on Rent His Office Space in Mumbai: Square Yards

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has given on rent his premium commercial property, securing a monthly rental income of Rs. 5,62,000, as per the property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The lease agreement was formally registered in January 2025.
The property is located in Lotus Corporate Park, a premium commercial project by Lotus Developers. Spread across an expansive 27.55 acres, this ready-to-move-in project offers modern office spaces. It is located in Goregaon, Mumbai, which is one of the prominent business districts in the western suburbs, known for its excellent connectivity, thriving commercial ecosystem, and premium infrastructure.
As per the IGR registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the commercial space given on rent by the actor measures 2,727 square feet (~253.34 square meters). The transaction includes a stamp duty payment of Rs. 88,000 and a registration fee of Rs. 1,000. Hrithik Roshan, often hailed as one of Bollywood’s most versatile and accomplished actors, has earned numerous accolades throughout his career. He has won six Filmfare Awards, including Best Actor for his performances in Koi… Mil Gaya and Jodhaa Akbar. His portrayal of a visually impaired man in Kaabil and a mathematician in Super 30 showcased his dedication to transformative roles. In 2013, Roshan launched his clothing line, the casual wear brand HRx focused on the sports and active lifestyle space