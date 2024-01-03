Brendan Brown Joins OFFICIAL and Selected as PRODIGY for Los Angeles and New York City Markets

Los Angeles, CA, January 03, 2024 –Leading real estate agent Brendan Brown is thrilled to announce that he’s joined the elite team at OFFICIAL, a results-driven real estate firm that specializes in the pinnacle segment of the market. Brendan is joining OFFICIAL as its first bi-coastal PRODIGY for the Los Angeles and New York City markets, of which he is the first to do so.

Brendan Brown’s client roster is a testament to his impressive expertise in luxury real estate, particularly in catering to the high-end celebrity market. Brendan’s business ventures stretch from the vibrant locales of Southern California to the prestigious neighborhoods of the East Coast. He joins OFFICIAL as a PRODIGY agent in both California and New York, where his dynamic approach has not only made a mark domestically but also in international real estate circles.

Brendan’s multifaceted career extends beyond real estate. As a seasoned contributor for the Huffington Post and a writer for esteemed publications like GQ, HYPEBEAST, Mr. Porter, and Men’s Fashion Post, his insights and perspectives have garnered widespread acclaim. His collaborations with various fashion and lifestyle brands have further cemented his reputation as one of New York City’s distinguished Men About Town.

OFFICIAL’s PRODIGY program is an invitation-only recruitment tool that evaluates potential new talent for the company amid the wide sea of real estate agents in the United States. PRODIGY is the first data-driven program that identifies those agents on the path to becoming billion-dollar producers and heavily invests in them, offering mentorship and performance metrics that will help them achieve maximum career growth. Opposed to traditional brokerages that equate success to agent count, OFFICIAL is focused on recruiting and retaining the best agents in the market.

“We warmly welcome Brendan Brown to OFFICIAL and the PRODIGY program. His experience, expertise, and exceptional track record are invaluable assets that will undoubtedly propel us to new heights in the luxury real estate market,” said Nicole Oge, co-founder and chief growth officer at OFFICIAL.

“More than 1,500 agents have raised their hands asking to join OFFICIAL since our launch,” continued Nicole Oge. “The process of assessing these agents was fascinating and drove the development of PRODIGY. Together with our agent intelligence and analytics partner, Courted, we assessed thousands of agent data points and recognized patterns of success among the best. PRODIGY is the culmination of these efforts to partner with the most promising real estate talent in the world, present and future.”

As the first real estate firm to hyper-specialize in the pinnacle segment of the market, OFFICIAL has already gained the trust of ultra-high-net-worth buyers and sellers nationwide. In 2023 alone, OFFICIAL became the representative for multiple properties over $30 million, including a $130 million penthouse at New York’s 432 Park Avenue, a $70 million architectural masterpiece in Malibu, and a $67.5 million estate in The Bahamas. The firm currently operates in sought-after markets like Los Angeles, Miami, New York, The Hamptons, Aspen, and Brendan Brown’s hometown of Orange County.