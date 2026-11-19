PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov 19 — BrightAI, the Physical AI company for the world’s essential services, today announced a $97 million investment to scale Physical AI led by Smith Point Capital, the growth-stage venture firm investing in the intelligent enterprise.

Smith Point Capital was joined by Cobalt Capital, which invests in foundational technology where intelligence shapes the physical world; Marlinspike Partners, which backs AI, autonomy and dual-use technologies advancing critical infrastructure and national resilience; Zero Infinity Partners, a leading infratech firm with deep ties across global infrastructure; and, GE Vernova, one of the world’s largest energy companies, and already a BrightAI customer.

Existing investors Khosla Ventures, Inspired Capital, and Upfront Ventures also participated. The round brings total capital raised to $184 million.

Solving the Observability Problem

The physical systems that power modern life – energy, water, waste and heavy industry – still operate on a centuries-old model: inspect, detect, and react. More than half of scheduled inspections find nothing wrong, while the failures that matter most often go unseen until they are already underway.

BrightAI calls this the Observability Problem. Published research from the U.S. Department of Energy, the EPA, Swiss Re and the National Safety Council puts the cost of infrastructure failure at $2.5 trillion a year – in the U.S., $150 billion in power outages alone and 6.75 billion gallons of treated water lost to leaks every day.

BrightAI has also measured the gap one operator at a time. Across 16 essential-service industries and 12,158 operators worldwide, BrightAI puts the addressable annual impact at more than $7.5 trillion – and finds that 98% of those operators still have no adequate visibility into the condition of the assets they run or are responsible for.

One platform, from the sensor to the field action

BrightAI closes that gap with Stateful, an end-to-end Physical AI platform that gives operators real-time intelligence across their infrastructure. Stateful continuously monitors asset conditions, identifies the root cause of issues at machine speed, equips field crews with step-by-step guidance to resolve them, and learns from every outcome, ultimately helping operators move from reacting to failures to anticipating and preventing them.

Three product families feed a single foundation-model layer that gets sharper with every deployment:

Edge AI Sensors – intelligent devices that attach to poles, pipelines, compressors and tanks, running foundation models that detect anomalies in real time at the edge rather than in the cloud.

Autonomous Robots and Drones – systems that inspect assets too remote or too hazardous for field crews, at more than five times the productivity of manual inspection.

Wearable Copilots – AI that travels with the technician, capturing what they see and do on the job and returning expert-level guidance in the moment.

“Our infrastructure is under more strain than it has ever been, and Physical AI has finally become reliable enough to work in the field. Bringing those two facts together is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Alex Hawkinson, Founder and CEO of BrightAI. “The hardest problems of this century – rising energy demand, water scarcity, an aging grid, a workforce retiring faster than it can be replaced – will not be solved in a data center. They will be solved by the operators who run these systems, and by what we put in their hands. We built Stateful end to end so that what it learns about their operations belongs to them. Giving these operators everything they need to meet what the world is asking of them – that is the point.”

BrightAI builds the entire stack – the sensors that capture the signal, the edge compute that processes it, the models that interpret it and the field systems that act on it – therefore, an operator’s data never has to pass through anyone else’s platform to become intelligence. The most valuable asset in industrial AI – the operational data – remains the operator’s.

Stateful runs today across more than 50,000 operational locations, integrating millions of sensors and connected systems and processing tens of trillions of real-world sensor readings. It monitors hundreds of thousands of critical assets and puts guidance directly into the hands of tens of thousands of frontline workers and autonomous systems – so operators predict failures instead of discovering them and send crews only where they are needed.

GE Vernova’s investment accelerates the deployment of BrightAI’s physical AI to augment its field inspection expertise. By applying these advanced tools across its Power, Wind, and Electrification segments, the company will further enhance its proactive oversight of critical energy assets.

BrightAI customers and co-development partners include GE Vernova; Reworld, a leader in sustainable waste solutions; Osmose Utilities Services, the industry leader in grid asset management; Azuria Water Solutions; and Kodiak Gas Services.

“For decades, enterprises have used software to transform how they run every part of their business – but the critical infrastructure that powers the world was left behind, considered too complex to change. That era is over,” said Keith Block, Founder and CEO of Smith Point Capital and former co-CEO of Salesforce. “BrightAI has proven the technology works in the hardest operating environments there are. Our team of operators are excited to help Alex and his team scale to serve the largest enterprises on earth.”

Nearly 60% of BrightAI’s addressable opportunity is concentrated in markets outside North America, particularly Asia and Europe. To capture that opportunity, BrightAI is establishing offices and field operations in key international markets, building on rapid expansion at home.

Over the past year, the company opened a new 25,000-square-foot headquarters in Palo Alto, an operations center in Midland, Texas, and a briefing center in Washington, D.C. BrightAI also doubled its headcount in 2025 and continues to grow its team as deployments expand worldwide.

The infrastructure our world depends on has never been truly observable. BrightAI is building the intelligence layer that changes that – giving operators real-time visibility into the systems they run while keeping that intelligence firmly in their hands.