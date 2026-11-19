COLUMBIA, Mo., Nov 19 — Vape Society Supply, an online vape store in Columbia, Missouri, has launched two free vape tax calculators. One is for online shoppers and one for stores that buy wholesale. Both cover vapes, e-liquid and nicotine pouches in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., with no sign-up.

Vape tax rules vary widely by state. Today, 36 states and D.C. have an e-cigarette tax. Some charge for every milliliter of liquid, some charge a flat amount per pod or disposable, and others take a cut of the price.

For the same 15 mL disposable, the state tax is 75 cents in Wisconsin, $1.50 in Ohio and $1.65 in Virginia. Kentucky charges a flat $1.50 per disposable, whatever the size.

Iowa starts taxing vapes at 5 cents per milliliter on Jan. 1, 2027. That leaves 13 states with no state vape tax.

How the calculators work:

Vape Tax by State (https://vapesocietysupplies.com/vape-tax-by-state/) is for online orders. Pick the state and the product. It asks only for what that state’s tax needs.

Wholesale Vape Tax by State (https://vapesocietysupplies.com/wholesale-vape-tax/) is for stores that buy vapes to resell. It shows the estimated tax, how it’s figured, who pays it and the state’s own source.

In most states, a licensed distributor pays the vape tax once, at the first sale into the state. A store buying from a supplier without a license in its state may owe the tax itself.

Both pages also list every state’s rates and link to the official sources. The numbers are estimates, not tax or legal advice.