BULLET Microdrama App Onboards Saatvik Goel to Boost Growth

India, May 12 : BULLET Microdrama app has announced the onboarding of Saatvik Goel to its leadership team, as it strengthens its focus on scaling the platform and driving growth in India’s emerging microdrama ecosystem.

Saatvik has been appointed by ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. as Executive Vice President – Marketing, New Initiatives, and will work closely with the BULLET Microdrama app team as part of this mandate. With over a decade of experience in scaling startups and new-age platforms, he brings a strong focus on agile, insight-led, and outcome-driven marketing.

In his role, Saatvik will lead marketing and growth for BULLET, focusing on building a distinctive brand, driving user acquisition at scale, and strengthening its position as a destination for short-format, mobile-first storytelling.

Commenting on his new role, Saatvik Goel, said:

“BULLET Microdrama app is building in a space that is at an inflection point globally. The opportunity to shape consumer behaviour and establish a new storytelling format in India is incredibly exciting. I look forward to building a strong brand, driving growth, and making BULLET Microdrama app a daily habit for audiences.”

Welcoming him to the team, Azim Lalani, Co-founder, BULLET Microdrama app, said

“We are excited to have Saatvik join the BULLET Microdrama app leadership team. As a new and evolving format, microdrama demands speed, experimentation, and deep consumer understanding. Saatvik’s experience in scaling new-age platforms will be instrumental in accelerating growth, strengthening our market presence, and helping us build this category in India.”

With Saatvik’s addition, the BULLET Microdrama app is poised to accelerate its growth journey and deepen it connect with India’s digital-first audiences. Alongside his focus on BULLET Microdrama app, he will also oversee marketing for other new initiatives within ZEE’s portfolio, including Hipi, as part of his broader mandate.