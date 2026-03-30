Cadbury Dairy Milk Celebrates the Magic of Every Fan’s Pehla Match This IPL Season

Mumbai, Mar 30: Cadbury Dairy Milk has always believed that life’s most meaningful moments deserve a touch of sweetness. From life’s firsts to shared everyday joys, these khaas pal are at the heart of the brand’s iconic philosophy, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye.

This IPL Season, the brand taps into the emotional highs of cricket to celebrate the many special moments that unfold during a match, from the first ball to the loudest cheer, by enabling fans to experience one of the most unforgettable milestones: their pehla match live at the stadium.

For millions of cricket fans, witnessing the electric atmosphere of Wankhede Stadium is a dream. Bringing this alive, Cadbury Dairy Milk has introduced #TheKhaasSeat — a dedicated section reserved exclusively for fans attending their first-ever IPL match. Accessible by scanning a QR code on the new packs, this initiative, in partnership with Mumbai Indians, will come alive across select home matches this season with iconic purple seats, turning a fan’s pehli baar into a truly unforgettable experience.

Each winner of #TheKhaasSeat gets:

• A seat at the stadium alongside fellow first-time fans • Exclusive Mumbai Indians merchandise signed by players • A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Mumbai Indians players

Nitin Saini, Vice President – Marketing, Mondelez said, “Cadbury Dairy Milk has always been at the heart of India’s most cherished cultural moments- and cricket is no exception. For a nation that lives and breathes cricket, it felt only natural for us to bring our signature sweetness to the country’s biggest cricket platform. For a cricket fan, stepping into a stadium for a live match for the first time is a truly khaas moment. But so is every cheer, every chant, and every shared connection in the stands. Through this campaign we celebrate all these moments, because every celebration deserves something meetha.”

To bring the campaign to life, Cadbury Dairy Milk has launched two films that capture the unfiltered joy of experiencing a live match for the very first time.

The first film follows a young boy at the Wankhede Stadium, from between watching his father and taking in the sheer scale of the stadium- a surreal moment made sweeter as they share a Cadbury Dairy Milk together.

The second film centers on a young girl in the stands, initially hesitant, until a call from her sister reveals she has appeared on live TV. In an instant, her nervousness transforms into pure joy as she celebrates with the crowd, sharing a Cadbury Dairy Milk with fellow fans.

Together, the films beautifully capture how every emotion in the stands – anticipation, joy, belonging- becomes even more special when shared.

The campaign also features a limited-edition, cricket-themed Cadbury Dairy Milk pack, available exclusively on quick commerce platforms, bringing the excitement straight to fans’ doorsteps within minutes.

Here’s How Consumers Can Win a Khaas Seat:

• Pick up a pack: Purchase a Cadbury Dairy Milk pack. • Scan the QR code: Locate and scan the QR code on the pack. • Visit the microsite: Access the campaign page via the scan • Enter the contest: Share your details and tell us why you deserve to be at the heart of the IPL action. • Stay tuned: Selected winners will be notified with their chance to experience IPL live.

Valid for Mumbai Indians home matches at Wankhede Stadium during IPL 2026 only.