Happiest Health Elevates Senior Leaders Across Sales and Knowledge Business to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Bengaluru, Mar 30: Happiest Health has announced a series of strategic leadership elevations aimed at accelerating its next phase of multi-dimensional growth.

As part of this development, Tina Mitra has been elevated to President – Sales, with an expanded mandate to lead sales across the entire organisation, including diagnostics, clinics, and wellness businesses. She will oversee both B2C and B2B partnerships, while driving market expansion through institutional collaborations.

Additionally, Raghu Krishnan and Ravi Joshi have been promoted to President roles, while continuing in their current positions as Co-CEOs of the Knowledge Business and Chief Editors of print and digital platforms, respectively.

These elevations underscore the growing importance of Happiest Health’s Knowledge Business, which delivers expert-led health content, specialized publications, research-driven reports, and thought leadership initiatives. Under their leadership, the vertical has emerged as a credible and influential platform in India’s health and wellness ecosystem, with plans to further expand into new content and knowledge-led verticals.

Commenting on the leadership changes, the company stated,

“As Happiest Health continues to redefine the wellness landscape in India, our leadership must evolve with our ambitions. Tina, Raghu, and Ravi have demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to our mission of delivering evidence-based health knowledge. These promotions reflect both their expanded responsibilities and our confidence in their ability to lead the organisation to greater heights.”

Promoted by Ashok Soota, Happiest Health operates as an integrated “Wellness Enterprise” with a strong presence across Knowledge, Diagnostics, Healthcare Services, and Wellness. Its Knowledge division has established global recognition through its magazine, digital platforms, podcasts, videos, and health summits.

The organisation’s Diagnostics division offers routine and specialized testing services, while Healthcare Services currently include dental and orthopaedic care, with plans to expand into ENT, ophthalmology, paediatrics, obesity and weight management, and urology. Its Wellness segment features clinics focused on Ayurveda, mental health, physiotherapy, and body dynamics.

Driven by its mission to inspire individuals to “embrace wellness” as a way of life, Happiest Health continues to strengthen its leadership and capabilities to meet the evolving needs of consumers across India and beyond.