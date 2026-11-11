LoyaltyLion Uses AI to Influence Shopper Behavior

LONDON, Nov 11 — LoyaltyLion has unveiled its latest product innovations, building on Q3 progress to help brands turn customer insight into repeat purchases. The updates advance its ambition to build the world’s most AI-ready loyalty platform, giving retailers more ways to influence shopper behavior online, in-store and between purchases.

LoyaltyLion’s existing AI Campaigns help brands identify when and how to engage customers through points multiplier events, targeted reward discounts and birthday bundles. The commercial impact is already evident at convertible footwear brand Pashion Footwear. Its most recent AI Campaign delivered a 28% conversion rate and 13% higher average order value during the campaign week.

The latest addition to AI Campaigns, Drops, lets brands deliver one-off, time-limited points or rewards to selected customer segments. Brands choose the audience, incentive and availability window, with rewards appearing automatically in eligible members’ accounts at the scheduled time. Drops gives brands another way to reactivate customers and encourage their next purchase through a combination of surprise and delight, precise timing, and product and collection targeting.

LoyaltyLion is also making loyalty intelligence accessible through the AI tools brands already use. Its Model Context Protocol (MCP) connection lets compatible assistants answer questions about program configuration, performance, members and orders. Q3 developments included support for Shopify Sidekick, bringing loyalty answers directly into merchants’ Shopify workflows.

LoyaltyLion’s fully branded Agent provides an always-on retention advisor within LoyaltyLion. The Agent makes program optimization recommendations and offers benchmark insights, all grounded in data collected from 10,000+ loyalty programs and millions of shopper transactions. Users can ask questions about how their program is performing in plain language, and style their program’s look and feel in minutes, without any CSS or developer support. Brands review and confirm changes before they go live, and all changes are tracked in an audit log, helping teams move from insight to action faster while retaining control.

Beyond AI, LoyaltyLion is helping brands build relationships across more customer touchpoints. Loyalty Challenges reward any combination of milestones across purchases, reviews, referrals, subscriptions, or custom activities defined by brands, with progress against challenge completion tracked and rewards delivered automatically. Brands can use one-off or recurring challenges to encourage the actions that matter to their business and give customers more reasons to stay engaged.

LoyaltyLion’s Loyalty Pass brings loyalty into a shopper’s Apple or Google Wallet, keeping points, tier status and rewards close at hand. Lock-screen and geo-targeted notifications prompt engagement at the right moments, while QR-code scanning helps store teams recognize members quickly.

Alongside Loyalty Pass, LoyaltyLion is helping brands to connect with customers that shop on non-owned channels. Receipt Upload extends rewards to purchases through wholesale and partner retailers, helping brands identify those shoppers and encourage future direct purchases. The platform’s latest integration with TikTok Shop will also enable brands to recognize and reward consumers buying via the social channel.

Retailers can experience connected loyalty in action at the Retail Innovation Store hosted in LoyaltyLion’s offices in Farringdon, London. Created by Visualsoft and featuring Shopify’s retail technology alongside LoyaltyLion, the working store demonstrates how digital loyalty and physical retail come together. Visitors can test Loyalty Pass and explore how connected customer experiences support repeat purchasing.