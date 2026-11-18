SAN FRANCISCO, CA – November 18, 2026 – Canopy, the industry’s leading workplace violence prevention platform for U.S. health systems, today announced that Steve Love has joined the company as its first Chief Financial Officer. Love arrives as hospital leaders confront the operational and financial toll of workplace violence alongside its human cost, and as Canopy helps health systems shift from reacting to incidents to preventing them.

Love has spent three decades as a finance leader at high-growth software companies, most recently as CFO at Dialpad, Heap, and Sift, where he guided the finance function through fundraising, strategic partnerships, and the operational build that comes with scale. At Canopy, he will lead finance and help the company grow to meet rising demand from health systems nationwide.

“Health systems are making serious investments to protect their people, and they deserve a partner built to grow with them,” said Shan Sinha, CEO and founder of Canopy. “Keeping caregivers safe is the right thing to do, and it is one of the smartest investments a health system can make. Every nurse who stays because they feel safe is a win for their patients and a bigger win for the hospital. The opportunity in front of us is as large as any I have seen. Steve has scaled companies through this stage before, and he is exactly who we want doing it with us.”

Love joins Canopy during a period of rapid growth. Fueled by its recent Series B funding, the company now protects nearly 400,000 healthcare workers across more than 70 health systems nationwide, including recent campus-wide deployments at Beebe Healthcare and St. Mary’s Health System. Unlike asset-grade RTLS products designed to help health systems maintain hospital equipment, Canopy’s platform is built on what is now commonly referred to as Safety-grade RTLS: real-time location designed from the ground up to protect people. It gives staff a discreet way to call for help before a situation escalates, brings the colleagues closest to them to their side in seconds, and gives leaders real-time data to identify high-risk patterns. Knowing after the fact is a report; knowing in the moment is a rescue. Recent platform updates include enhanced mobile responder capabilities and integrations with Epic, Vocera, TigerConnect, and Verkada.

“Everyone is my customer: the health systems that trust us with their people, the teams inside Canopy, and our investors,” said Steve Love, Chief Financial Officer of Canopy. “I’ve spent my career helping technology companies grow through the stage Canopy is in now. What drew me here is a mission that matters and a team that has already earned the trust of more than 70 health systems. My job is to make sure we build the company that keeps deserving it.”

As Canopy continues to expand, Love will help position the company for its next phase of growth as health systems increasingly treat caregiver safety as both a clinical priority and an organizational imperative.