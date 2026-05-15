MP Launches Cervical Cancer Screening Initiative in Rewa with Hyderabad Healthcare Firm

Bhopal, May 15: The Madhya Pradesh government has partnered with a Hyderabad-based healthcare company to launch a cervical cancer screening project in Rewa, aiming to strengthen early detection and improve women’s healthcare services in the region.

The initiative is focused on increasing awareness, promoting preventive healthcare, and ensuring timely screening for cervical cancer among women, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Officials said the project will use modern screening methods and community outreach programmes to identify cases at an early stage, helping improve treatment outcomes and reduce health risks associated with delayed diagnosis.

The partnership is expected to support healthcare infrastructure in the region by enhancing access to diagnostic services and strengthening coordination between medical professionals and local health authorities.

Health experts noted that early screening plays a critical role in preventing cervical cancer-related complications and improving survival rates through timely medical intervention.

The programme reflects ongoing efforts to expand public healthcare initiatives and improve women’s health services through collaborations between government agencies and private healthcare organisations.