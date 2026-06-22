Carne Group appoints John Parkhouse as President to accelerate execution of its growth strategy

London, 22nd June 2026 – Carne Group (Carne), Europe’s largest third-party management company, today announced the appointment of John Parkhouse as President, strengthening its leadership as the firm accelerates execution of its long-term, client-led growth strategy.

John Parkhouse brings more than 30 years’ experience in international financial services and asset management. He joins Carne following a distinguished career at PwC, where he spent over three decades advising global asset managers and investment fund groups, and most recently served as Territory Senior Partner and CEO of PwC Luxembourg, leading a business of circa 4,000 professionals.

As President of Carne Group, John Parkhouse will lead the Global Executive Committee and be responsible for executing group strategy, ensuring a client-led focus as Carne continues to scale its platform and capabilities globally.

John Donohoe, Founder and Group CEO, remains CEO, with a focus on innovation, long-term strategy and value creation. John Parkhouse will report directly to him.

This partnership combines deep operational leadership with founder-led vision, strengthening Carne’s ability to continue focusing on serving clients and building talent.

A key driver of the firm’s next chapter is the growing adoption of the ‘Supermanco’ model, where managers are increasingly looking beyond compliance and asking specialist operational partners to also help them launch products faster, enter new asset classes, navigate different fund structures, and grow across markets.

This demand is being driven by a structural shift in the asset management industry, where traditional operating models are struggling in the face of increased competition and complexity. Carne has invested heavily in developing the technology and expertise to help its clients overcome this at scale.

John Parkhouse’s appointment represents the latest milestone in Carne’s longstanding growth strategy, which includes the recent announcement of Permira as a significant minority investor (subject to regulatory approval). Parkhouse’s appointment reflects the scale, credibility and momentum of Carne’s business today, combining strong client demand, the confidence of a significant new investor, and experienced leadership focused on accelerating what comes next. A key part of John Parkhouse’s role will be working with Permira to maximise the value they can bring.

John Donohoe, Founder and Group CEO of Carne Group, said: “John’s track record and prominence as a figurehead in the asset management industry, combined with his reputation for being relentlessly client-led, makes him an ideal fit as we build on the phenomenal success Carne has achieved so far, and enter a phase where disciplined execution and client experience are just as important as ambition and innovation.

This is not just an investment in Carne’s future, but an investment in our clients’ future. John brings the experience and leadership to ensure that, as we scale, the people who build this business and the clients we serve all feel the benefit of what comes next.”

John Parkhouse, President of Carne Group, added: “Carne has built a hugely impressive combination of people, technology and ambition that positions the business to play a key role in the future of our industry. Having spent more than three decades advising asset managers, I am convinced this is a moment of genuine opportunity, both for Carne and its clients.

In the last few years, product innovation and distribution have increasingly outpaced operating models, leaving many managers struggling to keep up. This is where Carne’s redefined vision of the Supermanco comes in: we provide the operational backbone that enables managers to achieve their growth ambitions, against a backdrop of rising costs, competition and operational demands. We’re able to help clients accelerate towards their goals: move faster, grow with confidence and navigate increasing complexity safely, and at scale. I’m hugely excited to be part of that.”

Carne’s leadership position is further reinforced by the PwC 2026 Observatory for Management Companies Barometer and Monterey Insight’s latest report, which have recognised Carne as the largest third-party management company (ManCo) by assets under management (AUM) in Luxembourg and Ireland, respectively. Together, these reports confirm Carne’s position as the largest third-party ManCo in Europe, overseeing more than $1 trillion in AUM globally.