CavinKare’s CHIK Introduces a First-of-its-Kind Egg Yellow Protein Shampoo, Strengthening Its Protein Haircare Portfolio for Indian Consumers

Chennai, June 29: FMCG major, CavinKare’s iconic CHIK Shampoo today announced its continued focus on strengthening its leadership in the Indian haircare category by expanding its protein-powered haircare proposition. As protein-based haircare continues to gain relevance among consumers seeking targeted nourishment and improved hair quality, CHIK has launched a first–of–its–kind Egg Yellow Protein Shampoo, bringing the goodness of Egg Yellow Protein into everyday haircare.

With this launch, CHIK further strengthens its journey towards becoming a holistic protein haircare brand, offering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of Indian consumers. Designed keeping Indian hair concerns in mind, CHIK Egg Yellow Protein Shampoo helps combat common challenges such as roughness, dullness and lack of manageability, delivering smoother, shinier and healthier-looking hair.

Staying true to its legacy of democratising haircare through innovation, CHIK Egg Yellow Protein Shampoo has been launched first in its iconic Re. 1 sachet format, a model that pioneered the sachet revolution in the FMCG industry and made quality haircare accessible to millions of consumers across India. The brand will subsequently introduce the innovation in bottle formats, strengthening its presence across consumer segments.

Powered by the goodness of Egg Yellow Protein, a nutrient-rich ingredient known for its protein properties, the new shampoo helps improve hair texture and enhances manageability. As hair is primarily made up of protein, protein nourishment plays an important role in maintaining healthy-looking hair. The formulation delivers 5X more conditioning for easier combing, while helping make hair 50% smoother and 100% shinier.

Bringing alive the power of this innovative ingredient, CHIK has rolled out an integrated marketing campaign led by a central television commercial across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and West Bengal. The campaign showcases everyday hair concerns such as roughness, dryness and lack of manageability, highlighting how the nourishing power of Egg Yellow Protein can transform hair into smoother, shinier and better-conditioned locks.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajat Nanda, Business Head – Personal Care at CavinKare, said, “Haircare in India is witnessing a significant shift, with consumers increasingly looking for ingredient-led solutions that address specific hair concerns beyond basic cleansing. Within this space, protein-based haircare has emerged as a key growth opportunity as consumers become more aware of the role of protein nourishment in improving hair quality, texture and manageability. At CHIK, we have always focused on understanding the evolving needs of Indian consumers and translating these insights into meaningful innovations. With CHIK Egg Yellow Protein Shampoo, we are strengthening our protein haircare portfolio and moving towards our vision of building a holistic protein haircare brand. This launch combines the power of a differentiated ingredient with our expertise in making effective haircare accessible to millions of consumers.” Mr. Rajat further added, “CHIK’s journey has always been built around making innovation accessible. The sachet is not just a format for us, but a part of our brand DNA that has enabled millions of consumers to experience quality haircare. Launching CHIK Egg Yellow Protein Shampoo first in our iconic Re.1 sachet format reflects our commitment to bringing relevant innovations closer to consumers in the most accessible way.”

Initially launched across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal and Northeastern markets, CHIK Egg Yellow Protein Shampoo is available in a Re.1 sachet and will soon be expanded into bottle SKUs.