Mohali, February 13, 2025: CDIL Semiconductors, India’s pioneering semiconductor manufacturer, has unveiled the nation’s first indigenous Solar Bypass Diodes, a breakthrough that significantly enhances solar panel efficiency and longevity. This innovation represents a leap forward in India’s renewable energy ambitions, ensuring more reliable and cost-effective solar power for homes, businesses, and industries. With the new line, the company has expanded its capacity by 25 million units.

While solar energy is a key pillar of India’s clean energy transition, inefficiencies caused by shading, dust accumulation, and electrical disruptions often hinder performance. CDIL’s Solar Bypass Diodes mitigate these losses by maintaining an uninterrupted power flow, improving energy yield, and extending the lifespan of solar panels. This not only enhances reliability but also maximizes the return on investment for solar adopters. The launch aligns with the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a national initiative aimed at expanding residential solar power adoption across India.

“Achieving true energy independence starts with high-quality, domestically manufactured semiconductor components. At CDIL, we have led India’s semiconductor evolution for decades, and launching the country’s first indigenous Solar Bypass Diodes is a milestone in that journey. By advancing solar technology, we are not only strengthening India’s renewable energy ecosystem but also ensuring that our innovations drive the nation’s self-reliance and global competitiveness in clean energy solutions,” said Prithvideep Singh, General Manager, CDIL Semiconductors.

Manufactured in at CDIL’s state of the art facility in Mohali, India, these diodes mark a major milestone in India’s journey toward self-reliance in electronics. Engineered with industry-leading low forward voltage drop and high thermal stability, CDIL’s Solar Bypass Diodes are optimized for India’s extreme weather conditions. Manufactured using advanced automation techniques, these diodes provide a cost-effective alternative to imported components, helping India reduce its reliance on semiconductor imports while enhancing the performance of its rapidly growing solar infrastructure.

The launch follows CDIL’s major expansion in late 2023, when the company scaled its manufacturing capabilities to meet the increasing demand for semiconductor components in India’s energy and industrial sectors, specifically focusing on Silicon Carbide technology. With this latest innovation, CDIL continues to play a crucial role in supporting India’s clean energy transition.

For over six decades, CDIL has been at the forefront of India’s semiconductor revolution. From transistors and diodes to specialized semiconductor components. Backed by cutting-edge technology, a team of 300+ skilled professionals, 625 million manufacturing capacity and a commitment to quality, CDIL remains a driving force in India’s energy-efficient future.

With India aggressively scaling its solar infrastructure, CDIL’s homegrown bypass diodes offer a game-changing solution for solar panel manufacturers, EPC contractors, and renewable energy developers. By working closely with industry leaders and policymakers, CDIL is committed to driving widespread adoption of Indian-made semiconductor solutions for the clean energy sector.