Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with The Face Company: Gifting Radiance, Beauty, and Self-Care

New Delhi, 08th August 2025: This Raksha Bandhan, celebrates the timeless bond of siblinghood with a gift that goes beyond tradition, the gift of radiance, rejuvenation, and self-care. Located in M Block, GK2, The Face Company introduces exclusive Rakhi packages that turn pampering into a luxurious ritual.
Whether you’re surprising your sister, indulging with your sibling, or gifting yourself, these limited-time offerings are crafted to transform and elevate:
1. Signature Glow Package
Includes:
● AI Face Analysis & Consultation
● Dermalogica Cleanup
● Gel Nails
● Bamboo Blissé Manicure & Pedicure
● HD Brows
● Medical-grade LED Therapy
2. Signature Luxe Ritual
Includes:
● Olaplex Hair Spa
● All Signature Glow Services
● A full-face & nail rejuvenation
3. Couture Transformation Package
Includes:
● Aveda Hair Highlights or Nanoplastia Treatment
● Eyelash Extensions
● Full facial, nail, and brow services for a head-to-toe transformation
These carefully curated experiences are more than just beauty treatments — they’re heartfelt gestures designed to make your sibling feel celebrated, confident, and cared for.
With advanced skincare technology, premium global products, and a deeply personalized approach, The Face Company promises to deliver a festive glow-up like no other. Book now to treat your sister to glow, glam, and good vibes — a celebration of your bond that shines long after Rakhi.