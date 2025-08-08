GoDrivo.com launches 100% Loan Facility and Buyback Guarantee in India’s Used Car Market

New Delhi, 08/08/2025: India’s used car market is being revolutionized by increasing demand for affordable mobility, greater acceptance of pre-owned vehicles, and the adoption of digital platforms in the car purchasing process.

Aligning with this change, GoDrivo.com, a digital platform for certified pre-owned vehicles, has launched 100% loan approvals and a buyback guarantee to make car ownership more convenient, cost-flexible, and transparent for Indian buyers.

Industry reports have stated that the used car market in India is slated to surpass new car sales in the next few years, driven by first-time buyers in growth cities, higher vehicle replacement cycles, and better financing options. But issues such as trust, quality guarantee, and resale risk continue to repel several prospective buyers.

GoDrivo.com’s new product overcomes these issues through a combination:

Finance Access – 100% loan sanction with no down payment, facilitating buyers from all income segments to purchase cars without a heavy upfront burden.

Resale Security – A buyback guarantee with a structured format that guarantees customers a fixed resale value during a specified time horizon.

Quality Confidence – Every listed car is carefully inspected and certified to provide buyers with authentic vehicles.

“The used car industry is no longer about affordability anymore; it’s about providing the same level of convenience, transparency, and assurance that buyers get from buying a new car. By solving finance and resale issues, we hope to enhance consumer confidence and drive growth in this segment, “ said Abhay Verma, Founder of GoDrivo.com.

With online discovery, price transparency, and doorstep delivery, GoDrivo.com’s business is the mirror image of the new trend towards digitally-enabled, trust-based used car buying. The company is expanding its services to several Indian cities and attempting to take the gap between urban and semi-urban buyers closer to zero.