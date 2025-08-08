Central Bank of India Launches Pioneering TReDS Insurance Policy In Strategic Partnership With TATA AIG

Mumbai, August 8, 2025 — Central Bank of India, one of the country’s oldest and most trusted public sector banks, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking TReDS Insurance Policy, aimed at enhancing the security and confidence of MSMEs and financiers operating on Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platforms.

This innovative insurance solution has been developed in collaboration with Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, a leading name in the Indian insurance sector known for its robust risk management and customer-centric approach. With this initiative, the insurer is formally introduced as the fourth key stakeholder in the TReDS ecosystem — alongside MSMEs, buyers, and financiers

The newly launched policy is designed to mitigate credit risk associated with invoice financing under TReDS, offering coverage against default by buyers, including corporate and government undertakings. It marks a significant step toward deepening financial inclusion, strengthening supply chain finance, and boosting liquidity for MSMEs.