Child Care Aware of Missouri Announces Newest Regional Partnerships

Four community organizations join forces with the 25-year-old nonprofit to support Missouri families.

(St. Louis, Mo., July 9, 2025) Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) named four regional community partners to help deliver comprehensive in-person and virtual support across the state.

CCAMO recently regained the statewide resource and referral contract #MS250134001, now known as the Missouri Childhood Resource and Referral (MCRR) Center, which provides vital child care subsidy navigation and connects families to essential resources. CCAMO will be working with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as the state’s primary resource and referral service provider.

The newly named CCAMO regional partners are Community Action Partnership of Northeast Missouri (Adair County), Community Partnership of the Ozarks (Greene County), Mid-America Regional Council (Jackson County), and Vision for Children at Risk (St. Louis County).

These organizations will work with CCAMO to deliver services offered by the MCRR Center, enhancing those local services in the community with face-to-face customer service representatives who assist families in successfully completing subsidy application forms, locate quality child care, and access both local and state community resources. CCAMO also plans to expand its network by adding partners in mid-Missouri and Southeast Missouri in the near future.

“Our organization recognizes the importance of collaborating with trusted regional partners to effectively assist Missouri families in need, especially in counties with the highest demand for child care subsidy assistance like Jackson, St. Louis, Greene, and Adair,” said CCAMO CEO Robin Phillips. “The MCRR Center is committed to delivering high-quality, personalized customer service and expert guidance for those seeking resources and referrals, and we look forward to expanding this service over time so we can reach even more communities.”

Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458 or visit www.mochildcareaware.org.