125th Birth Anniversary of Late Shri Satyanarayan Sinha Commemorated at Press Club of India

New Delhi, July 9, 2025

A grand commemorative event was held today at the Press Club of India, Delhi, to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Late Shri Satyanarayan Sinha, a veteran freedom fighter, member of the Constituent Assembly, and India’s first Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting. The event was organised by his grandson, senior journalist and former Congress spokesperson for Bihar and Jharkhand, Shri Rakesh Kumar Singh. Attendees paid tribute to the enduring legacy of a leader who shaped not only Bihar’s political path but also the foundation of India’s democratic institutions.

Born in July 1900 into a zamindari family in Bihar, Satyanarayan Sinha received his early education at Muzaffarpur Zila School and went on to earn a law degree from Patna University. Initially an agriculturalist and zamindar, he was drawn to the freedom struggle and joined the Indian National Congress in 1924.

By 1926, Satyanarayan Sinha had become a member of the Bihar Legislative Council and, later in 1934, was elected to the Central Legislative Assembly, where he also served as the Congress Party’s Whip. He played an active role in India’s independence movement throughout the 1920s and beyond, working alongside prominent leaders of the era.

He was elected to the Constituent Assembly from Bihar on a Congress ticket and served as the Chief Whip of the Congress Assembly Party during the historic process of constitution-making. At a time when the whip system was still evolving, Sinha managed legislative coordination through mimeographed lists of provisions to be accepted or rejected—an early forerunner to today’s party whips.

Post-independence, Satyanarayan Sinha was elected to the first three Lok Sabhas and continued to serve as the Congress Party’s Chief Whip. From 1963 to 1964, he held the portfolio of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Information and Broadcasting, and from 1964 to 1967, he was Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Communications. In 1971, he was appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh, a position he held until 1977.

Notably, he was also the first Leader of the House in Lok Sabha who was not a Prime Minister—a testament to the respect and stature he commanded within Parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Rakesh Kumar Singh said, “Babuji was not just a towering figure in Bihar politics, but a statesman who helped shape the foundation of India’s democracy. His life was dedicated to service, and his legacy is a guide for all of us today.” He added that in times of rising political polarisation, Shri Sinha’s deep respect for democratic institutions, constitutional values, and public discourse must serve as a model for current and future generations.

Singh also emphasised his grandfather’s crucial role in establishing India’s media policies post-independence. As the first Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Sinha was instrumental in promoting freedom of expression while fostering national unity.

Reflecting on Bihar’s political evolution, Shri Singh said that Babu Satyanarayan Sinha consistently championed inclusive development and people-centric politics. “He believed in connecting directly with the people, placing their needs above all else. Today’s leaders must strive to match that vision and commitment,” he said.

Shri Rakesh Kumar Singh, who was appointed Congress spokesperson for Bihar and Jharkhand in 2006, reaffirmed his commitment to preserving and promoting his grandfather’s values of honesty, service, and national unity.

The programme concluded with floral tributes, reflections on his legacy, and a collective call to carry forward the ideals that Babu Satyanarayan Sinha upheld throughout his life. The event served not only as a tribute to a national icon but also as a reminder of the kind of principled leadership India needs today.