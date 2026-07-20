Chinese Film Exhibition Arrives in India, Blades of the Guardians: Wind Rises in the Desert Ignites Enthusiastic On-site Exchanges

On 20 July, the 2026 2nd Himalayan Rim Film Exhibition officially opened in India at the auditorium of the Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), Savitribai Phule Pune University. Under the theme “United by Martial Arts, Bound by Cinematic Light,” the exhibition celebrates the aesthetics and spirit of Chinese wuxia cinema through film screenings, academic forums, and filmmaker interactions, creating a dynamic platform for exchange among filmmakers, students, and cultural professionals from China and India.

The opening ceremony began with the exhibition’s official AI promotional film, setting the tone for a program that bridges cinematic tradition with technological innovation. The event also featured a keynote lecture by Professor Tan Zheng, Editor-in-Chief of Film Art, titled “The Global Film Ecosystem in Fundamental Transformation (2019–2025).” Drawing on developments across the international film industry, Professor Tan examined the profound transformations reshaping global cinema—from technological innovation and industry restructuring to evolving audience expectations—while exploring the enduring role of film as a vehicle for cultural dialogue. His presentation sparked lively discussion, with Chinese and Indian students engaging in thoughtful conversations on filmmaking, cultural storytelling, and the future of the global screen industries.

In the afternoon, audiences packed the venue for the Indian premiere of Blades of the Guardians: Wind Rises in the Desert, one of China’s most successful contemporary wuxia blockbusters. Combining cutting-edge digital visual effects with advanced animation technologies, the film follows the perilous journey of a caravan guard escorting a mysterious child across the vast western desert. Through its gripping narrative, the film vividly conveys the wuxia ideal that a promise once made must be honored at any cost—a timeless expression of loyalty, integrity, and moral courage that resonated strongly with viewers and earned repeated applause throughout the screening.

The excitement continued during a special live online conversation with the film’s legendary director, Yuen Woo-ping. Joining the audience via video link, the internationally acclaimed filmmaker shared insights into the evolution of martial arts cinema, innovations in action choreography, and the growing role of digital filmmaking technologies. His discussion with students and faculty explored how emerging technologies can expand the artistic possibilities of the wuxia genre while preserving its enduring cultural spirit. The film’s integration of digital production techniques with traditional martial arts storytelling offered audiences a compelling glimpse into the continuing innovation of Chinese cinema.

Following the first day of the exhibition, discussions about wuxia culture, cinematic technology, and cross-cultural storytelling continued across the university campus. Dr. Rajesh Pahurkar, Head of the Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), remarked that the film’s distinctive Eastern aesthetics, compelling characters, and sophisticated filmmaking techniques left a deep impression. He noted that the creative reinterpretation of traditional Chinese culture presented valuable inspiration for contemporary film marketing and cultural communication, while also strengthening local audiences’ appreciation of Chinese cinema and culture.

The exhibition is organized by Hangzhou 1905 Culture & Media Co., Ltd., with the generous support of the Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA) and the Department of Media and Communication Studies at Savitribai Phule Pune University, as well as the Sathaye College of the University of Mumbai, the India-China Academy, and other partner institutions.

The Indian premiere of Blades of the Guardians: Wind Rises in the Desert marks only the opening chapter of the 2026 2nd Himalayan Rim Film Exhibition. The exhibition will next travel to the Sathaye College of the University of Mumbai, where a two-day program of film screenings, academic exchanges, and cultural activities will continue, bringing more students and audiences closer to the latest achievements of Chinese cinema and the enduring appeal of Chinese culture.