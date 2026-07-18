Bringing Aging Homes Back to Life With Thoughtful Restoration Work

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Old homes have a certain charm you just can’t fake.

The charm. The architecture. The backstories built into every stone and pillar. The thing is… Every bit of beauty comes with a price tag.

Old houses require maintenance if they are to continue to endure. Perhaps no single feature ages a house quicker than deteriorating mortar and stale masonry. It is for this reason purposeful restoration should take place.

The breakdown of what’s inside:

Why Aging Homes Need Restoration Work Repointing Mortar Joints: The Big One Other Key Areas That Need Attention Common Restoration Mistakes To Avoid How To Find The Right Restoration Team

Why Aging Homes Need Restoration Work

Australia’s housing stock is getting older by the year.

Research has shown that over 71% of Australian homes were built prior to 1990. That is an enormous portion of properties entering prime renovation age. The older your home becomes the quicker small problems escalate:

Mortar starts crumbling

Bricks start shifting

Water gets in where it shouldn’t

Timber begins to rot

Pretty soon that charming antique house is facing expensive structural issues.

Careful restoration repairs correct these problems properly. Rather than applying a temporary solution, restoration maintains integrity of the home and restores it to be viable for the next century. Double bonus points for:

Protection: Restoration stops damage before it spreads through the whole structure

Appraised Value: Homes that have been updated and maintained will sell for more compared to homes that have not been kept up with.

And there’s a bonus…

You maintain the home’s character. No builder-basic modern finishes. Simply original charm refined.

Repointing Mortar Joints: The Big One

Want to know the single most important restoration job for an aging brick home?

Repointing mortar joints. Hands down.

Did you know that mortar between your bricks serves more purposes than simply sticking your bricks together? Mortar serves as a shock absorber between bricks. This allows your wall to flex with temperature fluctuations. Mortar also allows water vapor to escape from within the wall.

When it fails water becomes trapped behind the wall. Bricks begin to crack and spall. Structural integrity begins to be compromised. That’s why doing repointing mortar joints early can save you tens of thousands later.

Quality brick rebuilding and repointing work will:

Remove old, damaged mortar to the right depth (10-20mm usually)

Replace it with a compatible mortar mix

Match the original colour and joint profile

Protect the wall for another 20 to 30 years

Did you know… brick construction remains the most common form of housing construction throughout Australia (est. 71% of Australian homes have either double brick or brick veneer external walls). Meaning, if you currently own an Australian home, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll need to brick-up at some point.

Why The Mortar Mix Actually Matters

Here’s where a lot of people go wrong…

Mortar mix needs to be appropriate for the bricks it is touching. Hard cement mortar on soft, older bricks will ruin them. It seals in moisture and causes them to break down from within.

Lime mortars are virtually always appropriate for historic buildings. They are softer, more porous and sympathetic to historic bricks.

Signs Your Home Needs Repointing

Wondering if your home needs repairs? Keep an eye out for these warning signs:

Missing or crumbling mortar between the bricks

Damp patches on the inside walls

Loose or wobbly bricks

White powder (efflorescence) forming on the outside

Cracks running along the mortar lines

Seen one or more of these symptoms? Call for a thorough inspection before the issue escalates.

Other Key Areas That Need Attention

Restoration goes way beyond the brickwork. Focus on these areas next:

Roof and Chimney

Old roofs leak. That’s just what they do.

Tiles crack. Flashing rusts. Chimneys lean. Roofing and chimney work needs to be addressed ASAP to prevent water damage to walls, ceilings and floors. Roof work is only second to the brickwork itself.

Timber Elements

Weatherboards, verandah posts and window frames often rot or suffer from termite damage. Repair or replace rotted timber carefully with like-kind timber for cosmetic continuity. Never cover the damage with paint, as your “repair” will only last 1-2 years.

Drainage

Water is the number one enemy of aging homes.

Old drains are frequently blocked, broken, or missing. Correcting your drainage problems before they happen prevents water damage. Early prevention is inexpensive and saves you thousands.

Common Restoration Mistakes To Avoid

Restoration work is easy to get wrong. Here are the top mistakes people make:

Using incorrect mortar mix: Cement mortar on historic brick is a disaster

Skipping structural checks: Always check for hidden issues before starting cosmetic work

Cheap DIY jobs: Restoration is not the place to save a few dollars

Ignoring drainage: Water problems always come back if drainage isn’t fixed

Rushing the process: Good restoration takes time so don’t cut corners

The biggest one? Hiring the wrong tradie.

Restoration is a niche skill. Many general builders won’t know how to renovate older homes without wrecking them. Request photos of past heritage/restoration projects before you commit.

How To Find The Right Restoration Team

Finding a good restoration team can be tough. Here’s what to look for:

Experience with older homes: They need experience working on similar-aged properties

A proper portfolio: Ask to see before and after photos of past jobs

Local knowledge: They understand your area’s building styles and heritage rules

Proper insurance: Restoration work carries risks so make sure they’re covered

Clear quotes: Get everything in writing with detailed line items

Don’t just go with the cheapest option.

Poor quality restoration is costly to repair – and can often be irreversible. Pay a little more now to have it done right.

Bringing It All Together

Aging homes are worth saving.

They have charm, heritage and quality not seen in new construction. But older homes require maintenance if they are to stand for another hundred years. A good place to begin is with the fundamentals:

Repoint the mortar joints

Fix the roof and chimney

Repair damaged timber

Sort out the drainage

Hire specialists who know old homes

Do these and you’ll end up with a house that looks beautiful, performs reliably and maintains its value for many years. Skip them and you’re laying the groundwork for costly mistakes.

Aging homes tell a story. Make sure yours has a happy ending.