CII Organizes First edition of Conclave on Sustainable Waste Management

Indore, 20th January 2024: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) held the inaugural Conclave on Sustainable Waste Management as part of its efforts to advance the idea of a circular economy for better waste management within the industry and the cities. The conclave brought together carbon credit companies, waste management experts, government officials, industry leaders, and academic experts to discuss sustainable waste management solutions for India’s cleanliness and to promote the adoption of green processes & strategies.

The event featured keynote speakers, panel discussions, lectures, and case studies highlighting effective models and best practices in sustainable waste management and the implementation of the circular economy were among the conclave’s stimulating offerings.

The conclave featured thought-provoking keynote address from Ms Harshika Singh IAS, Commissioner, Indore Municipal Corporation who lauded the efforts of CII in organizing the conclave & presented the case of IMC in transforming the waste management, processing and disposal system of the indore city and highlighted the key areas that the IMC focused on to make Indore the cleanest city in india 7 times in a row and how they are using the same to generate income for the department.

“The concept of sustainability over the years has become a fundamental aspect of our corporation’s life. This has become an institutionalized structure of sustainable waste management process which is in place right from the door to door waste collection from 600+ vehicles, to the transit to the to the garbage stations and their subsequent processing in the processing plant”

The panel discussions, presentations, and case studies emphasizing successful models and best practices in sustainable waste management and the adoption of the circular economy showcased innovative technologies and products for waste management, such as biogas plants, composting machines, waste-to-energy systems, plastic recycling units, and waste management apps. Speakers from prestigious institutes & organizations such as IIT Indore, EKI Energy Services, GreenCo.IGBC & CESD delivered sessions on various topics related to greenifying the industrial processes, offices and waste management as well.