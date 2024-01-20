Outlook Money Presents ‘40After40’ – India’s first-ever Premier Retirement Planning Expo

Mumbai, January 20, 2024: Outlook Group hosts the much-anticipated retirement planning event, “40After40,” in collaboration with IDFC FIRST Bank. The two-day event and expo, a first-of-its-kind initiative, will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on January 23-24, 2024.

“40After40” is a comprehensive platform covering all aspects of retirement planning, from timely financial considerations to lifestyle-related choices. The event will feature engaging panel discussions, interactive chats, enlightening masterclasses, and opportunities to connect with seasoned planners and industry experts.

With 40+ Speakers 4000+ attendees, and 50+ exhibitors, the Expo will offer expert advice through expert sessions, workshops, and spotlight sessions. The Retirement expo will bring together leading speakers and industry experts from diverse fields are set to share their invaluable insights at the “40After40” retirement planning event, showcasing a lineup that includes Indranil Roy, the visionary CEO of Outlook Group; Nidhi Sinha, the esteemed Editor of Outlook Money; and V. Vaidyanathan, the accomplished MD & CEO of IDFC FIRST Bank who will set the agenda. The roster continues with influential figures such as Bharat Shah, Executive Director of ASK Group; Deepak Mohanty, the Chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA); and Madan Sabnavis, the Chief Economist of Bank of Baroda. In addition, we will have public figures including national award-winning actor, Manoj Bajpeyee, Former Captain, the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Mithali Raj, India’s leading storyteller, Neelesh Misra, Columnist, Author and Yoga Acharya, Ira Trivedi, Indian Mythologist and Author, Devdutt Pattanaik and Senior Age Model and Actor, Dinesh Mohan.

Over two days, notable speakers will include M Jagannath, MD of LIC of India; Ananth Narayan Gopalkrishnan, Whole Time Member of SEBI; A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC; Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Bandhan MF; Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management; Prashant Tripathy, MD & CEO of Max Life Insurance; Swarup Mohanty, Vice Chairman & CEO of Mirae Asset Managers (India); Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO of HDFC Life Insurance; Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO of SBI Life Insurance; Sashi Krishnan, CEO of National Pension System Trust; Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO of ICICI Securities; Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; The accomplished assembly reinforces “40After40” Retirement Planning Expo as a must-attend event for comprehensive retirement planning discussions. With a blend of educational and networking sessions featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and masterclasses led by industry experts, the expo will showcase retirement-related products, services, and lifestyle aspects. The event will also serve as a platform, bringing together government officials, financial regulators, and industry players to discuss critical aspects of retirement planning.

“40After40” Retirement Planning Expo addresses the urgency for conscious retirement planning among those aged 40 and above as life expectancy rises. The platform aspires to provide invaluable insights and expert guidance, enabling attendees to make informed decisions for a secure and prosperous retirement. With over 4,000 participants expected, the event will cater to a diverse audience, including young professionals, mid-career individuals, pre-retirees, and retirees.